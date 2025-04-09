Northstar Moving’S Laura Mcholm Honored On World Stage For Her Philanthropic Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Los Angeles to London: NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Named Finalist in Women Changing the World Awards

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce that its co-founder, Laura McHolm, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Award in the Volunteer of the Year category.

The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Oprah Winfrey's all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation. The awards are designed to spotlight the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place and to inspire others to take action.

Dr. Trent explains,“These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”

With a background in law, marketing and business, NorthStar Moving Company Co-Founder Laura McHolm, left the Fortune 500 world to transform the moving industry. Her mission? To prove that moving is more than lifting heavy things, it's about lifting spirits. Through NorthStar Moving, she pioneered eco-luxury moving services, combining five-star client care with sustainability, building a company that puts people and the planet first.

Her work stands out for its unique blend of luxury service and deep community impact. From moving families battling cystic fibrosis, to providing free storage to wildfire victims, to raising over 819,000 meals for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Laura has shown that a moving company can be a powerful engine for good. She currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Claire's Place Foundation and continues to champion causes that support children, animals, families and refugees.

“I believe the success of businesses should be measured not just by profit, but by their impact. We've turned a traditionally male-dominated into a people-first, purpose-driven company. There simply is no stopping the power of love and kindness,” said Laura.

Laura attributes this success to her passionate team, belief in the power of positive action and her community. Her vision for the future is to continue expanding NorthStar Moving's philanthropic efforts, inspire more companies to integrate social responsibility into their core operations and create more leadership opportunities for women in male-dominated industries.

This recognition marks Laura's first international honor, with women from over 50 countries represented at the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards. The honorees were announced on April 3rd, 2025, at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards at the Park Hyatt on the River Thames in London, United Kingdom.

Dr. Trent's vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and unite across the globe to build a better future for all. To see the full list of finalists, visit: wcwawards.com/finalist

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company:“A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times and The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.





