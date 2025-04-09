Demostack Joins The Hubspot App Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Demostack, the leading demo platform for SaaS GTM teams, announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Demostack's HubSpot integration brings sales demos to life, automatically capturing prospect engagement data that transforms how teams track, nurture, and close deals. Sales teams can now seamlessly link interactive product demos to HubSpot records while marketers turn product tours into lead-generating machines, delivering the personalized experiences modern buyers demand.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

"This integration bridges the gap between product demonstrations and revenue outcomes by bringing critical engagement data directly into the HubSpot workflow," said Manny Ataebi, CMO at Demostack. "Both sales and marketing teams can now showcase their product's full value through interactive experiences that tell a compelling story, capturing valuable prospect insights while eliminating the need to divert precious R&D resources for demo creation."

"We're excited to welcome Demostack to the HubSpot App Marketplace," says Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their integration brings interactive product demos directly into the customer journey, helping sales teams deliver personalized experiences that resonate with buyers. It's exactly the kind of practical innovation that helps our customers close more deals without adding technical complexity."

Learn more about the integration here .

About Demostack

Demostack is transforming how GTM teams deliver product demos. The Demostack platform creates robust, secure clones of live product demos, making even the most complex solutions easy to showcase. With Demostack, sales and presales teams deliver consistent, tailored demos that show the best version of their product for any use case-without relying on engineering help. Companies like WalkMe, Gainsight, Hunters, Xactly, and Planview are achieving faster sales cycles, increased deal volume, and better-qualified opportunities-all with Demostack.

For more information about Demostack, visit .

Manny Ataebi

Demostack

...