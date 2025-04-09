Fasoo Addressed AI Cyber Security For Critical Manufacturing At Manusec Canada 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

ManuSec Canada 2025 - Ron Arden Session

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , a global leader in data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management (EDRM), announced its participation in ManuSec Canada 2025, which took place April 8-9 in Toronto, Canada.

Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO of Fasoo , delivered a keynote presentation titled“Security Challenges in the AI Era: Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing 2025.”

In his session, Arden addressed the daunting challenges faced by manufacturing organizations in protecting sensitive data and meeting increasingly stringent regulations. The dramatic increase in the use of LLMs and Generative AI has complicated matters as organizations strive to drive business while safeguarding intellectual property. He also highlighted the significant risks posed by insider threats, both malicious and unintentional, and external parties, underscoring the necessity for a comprehensive approach to data governance.

Attendees gained valuable insights on protecting high-quality data throughout its lifecycle while mitigating risks, understanding the pivotal role of data lineage in effective data governance strategies, and establishing a secure and modern governance framework for CISOs.

“The manufacturing sector is at a critical juncture, navigating the transformative potential of AI while confronting unprecedented security threats,” said Arden.“To truly leverage AI's benefits without compromising valuable intellectual property, manufacturers must adopt actionable strategies that strengthen their data security posture. We must address the entire lifecycle of data to ensure that we are protecting the data at rest, in transit, and in use. Data lineage will be a critical part of the solution.”

At the Fasoo booth, attendees explored the latest advancements in data-centric security to build a resilient cybersecurity framework:

- Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED): FED is an advanced zero trust data security solution that safeguards sensitive documents – at rest, in transit, and in use – on any device at any time with persistent encryption and granular access control. With full audit trails and real-time monitoring, the solution helps organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate data breaches.

- Fasoo Data Radar (FDR): FDR is a data discovery and classification solution that provides a clear understanding of the data landscape with real-time tracking and built-in security policies. The solution offers full visibility into unstructured data, allowing organizations to know where sensitive information is stored, how it is used, and whether it is exposed to security risks.

For more information on Fasoo's session and its expertise in AI-ready data governance, visit .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo is a global leader in data-centric security, providing solutions that protect, control, and securely share critical business information. With a focus on unstructured data security, privacy, and compliance, Fasoo helps organizations safeguard sensitive data across various environments. Through innovative encryption, access control, and intelligent monitoring, Fasoo empowers businesses to manage data securely while maintaining productivity in an increasingly digital world.

