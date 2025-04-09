Gomboc.Ai Unveils Industry-First Integrations With Wiz, Orca, And Prisma Cloud To Automate CSPM Alert Remediation

Gomboc AI

New direct integrations turn Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud security alerts into instant IaC fixes, slashing remediation time from days to seconds

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

Gomboc , the leader in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security automation, today announced groundbreaking direct integrations with Wiz, Orca Security, and Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, empowering organizations to instantly transform critical cloud security alerts into code fixes.

By bridging the gap between leading Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) tools and developer workflows, Gomboc enables teams to resolve risks flagged by platforms like Wiz in seconds-eliminating manual work and accelerating DevSecOps.

Why Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud Users Need This:

Today's cloud teams face a critical bottleneck: Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud excel at detecting cloud misconfiguration, but translating those alerts into IaC fixes remains slow and error-prone. Engineers waste hours tracing alerts back to code, delaying fixes and creating backlogs.

Gomboc's new integrations solve this by linking Wiz, Orca, or Prisma Cloud alerts directly to the offending IaC code. With one click, Gomboc auto-generates a secure, context-aware fix-ready for review in GitHub or GitLab. What once took days now takes seconds.

“Wiz users know their platform surfaces critical risks, but remediation has always been the hard part,” said Matt Sweeney, CPO and Co-founder of Gomboc.“By integrating directly with Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud, we're turning their alerts into action. Developers get precise fixes in their workflow, and security teams see faster resolution. It's a win for both sides.”

Key Benefits for Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud Customers

●Fix Wiz alerts in seconds: Auto-link alerts like“Publicly Exposed S3 Bucket” to Terraform code and generate a PR with the correct policy.

●No more IaC guesswork: Gomboc maps Orca Security findings to exact code lines, even in complex environments.

●Prisma Cloud compliance, automated: Resolve compliance violations (e.g., PCI, HIPAA) directly in IaC before deployment.

●Eliminate alert fatigue: Reduce ticket backlogs by 80% with one-click fixes for high-priority issues.

●Seamless GitOps integration: Embed security into existing workflows without disrupting developers.

How It Works:

1. Alert detected: A misconfiguration (e.g., unencrypted database) is flagged in Wiz, Orca, or Prisma Cloud.

2. Auto-link to IaC: Gomboc identifies the exact Terraform, or CloudFormation resource.

3. Fix generated: The platform produces a compliant, tested code snippet with context-aware logic.

4. PR ready: Engineers review and commit the fix-no security expertise required.

The Future of CSPM is Automated Remediation

“You can't secure the cloud without IaC,” added Sweeney.“By connecting Gomboc directly to Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud, we're ensuring every alert they detect becomes a five-minute task – not a five-day project.”

Availability -

Gomboc's Wiz, Orca Security, and Prisma Cloud integrations are available now. Existing users can enable them via the Gomboc dashboard. New customers can start a free trial at free-trial

About Gomboc:

Gomboc automates cloud security for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) teams. By integrating with platforms like Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud, Gomboc turns alerts into instant fixes, ensuring secure code from commit to cloud. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Matt Sweeney

Chief Product Officer & Co Founder, Gomboc

...

315-706-1502



Sonia Awan

Outbloom Public Relations

+1 747-254-5705

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.