SHANGHAI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay is pleased to welcome senior leadership from Standard Bank for high-level discussions, reinforcing a long-standing partnership and a shared commitment to advancing digital payment solutions across Africa.

UnionPay and Standard Bank have a deep-rooted history, commencing as early as 2010, of collaboration, driving financial innovation and expanding digital payment access.

UnionPay and Standard Bank have formed a strategic partnership to drive acquiring, e-commerce acceptance, and contactless payments across several African countries.

This strategic partnership positions both organisations to capitalise on the accelerating growth of e-Commerce across the continent and - aims to enhance global connectivity and boost economic prosperity in Africa.

The visit will include bilateral discussions focused on exploring new opportunities to build on the existing partnership. Both organisations are dedicated to expanding digital payment capabilities, strengthening cross-border financial connectivity, and addressing the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in South Africa and beyond.

"We remain committed to innovation and collaboration, ensuring that our customers continue to benefit from secure and seamless digital payment solutions. Our partnership with UnionPay is set to transform how Africa connects with China by making cross-border payments more accessible to our customers." said Steven Barker, Head of Product, at Personal and Private Banking, Standard Bank Group.

"We deeply value our long-standing strong relationship with Standard Bank and are excited to take our collaboration to the next level," said Asad Burney, Head of UnionPay International Africa Region. "This renewed commitment sets the stage for launching key projects this year, reinforcing our shared vision for financial innovation and inclusion."

As UnionPay and Standard Bank continue to shape the future of digital payments, this partnership remains central to driving financial accessibility and fostering economic growth across key African markets. In closing, UnionPay will forever be grateful for the role that Standard bank has played in the establishment of UnionPay on the continent.

