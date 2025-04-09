Wood Based Panel Market Report 2025, Forecast To Reach $349 Billion By 2034 | Rapid Urbanization In Asia And Emerging Markets Fuels Demand For Durable Wood Based Construction Materials
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$217.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$349 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.5 Secondary
1.5.1.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Construction industry progression
3.2.1.2 Growing housing market trends
3.2.1.3 Rapid urbanization
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Raw material availability and sustainability
3.2.2.2 Fluctuating raw material costs
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision
3.3.3 Consumer Product Adoption
3.3.4 Preferred Distribution Channel
3.3.5 Preferred Price Range
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Medium density fiberboard (MDF)
5.3 Particleboard
5.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)
5.5 Softboard
5.6 Plywood
5.7 Hardboard
5.8 Others (High density fiberboard, Laminated Veneer Lumber)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Thickness, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 10 mm
6.3 10 mm to 50 mm
6.4 Above 50 mm
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Furniture
7.3 Construction
7.4 Packaging
7.5 Others (automotive, industrial equipment, etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd.
10.2 Arauco
10.3 Boise Cascade Company
10.4 EGGER Group
10.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries)
10.6 Kronospan
10.7 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (L.P.)
10.8 Norbord Inc.
10.9 Panels & Furniture Group (PFM Group)
10.10 Pfleiderer Group SA
10.11 Roseburg Forest Products
10.12 Swiss Krono Group
10.13 U.S. Lumber Group LLC
10.14 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
10.15 Weyerhaeuser Company
