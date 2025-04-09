Princeton TMX Named To The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Midmarket Transportation Management Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Princeton TMX announces its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Midmarket Transportation Management Systems.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Princeton TMX , a leading provider of cloud-based transportation management technology, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Midmarket Transportation Management Systems. The recognition confirms Princeton TMX's continued growth, product innovation, and commitment to delivering measurable value for shippers managing complex logistics operations.“We're proud to be recognized in the Gartner Midmarket Magic Quadrant,” said Mark McEntire , CEO of Princeton TMX.“Our team has worked tirelessly to build a platform that delivers deep functionality without adding complexity to our customer's operations. This recognition reflects the strength of our solution and the trust our customers place in us to help drive performance across their networks.”The Princeton TMX platform enables shippers to manage freight across truck, fleet, rail, barge, and intermodal transportation, all within a single, unified system. With features like load planning, configurable tendering methods, private fleet management, integrated RFQs, appointment scheduling, and real-time visibility, the platform supports shippers in industries ranging from steel and construction to packaging, agriculture, and forest products.Princeton TMX also delivers bi-weekly platform enhancements, ensuring customers receive the latest innovations without disruption. Its flexible architecture and fast implementation timelines allow customers to configure workflows that match their business operations, whether optimizing a few lanes or orchestrating thousands of shipments across modes.“We believe what sets us apart is our ability to combine enterprise-grade functionality with intuitive design and ongoing product innovation,” McEntire added.“From the first demo to full deployment, we focus on making our customers' lives easier and their operations more efficient.”As supply chains continue to navigate disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, and increased customer expectations, transportation leaders are seeking flexible, data-driven solutions that help them improve control, visibility, and cost management. Princeton TMX's recognition by Gartner reflects its role as a trusted technology partner for forward-thinking shippers.To learn more about Princeton TMX and view the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report, visit .-----About Princeton TMXPrinceton TMX is an industry leading transportation management system, purpose-built for complex, multi-modal shipping. Princeton TMX's unified system enables shippers to manage freight across truck, fleet, rail, barge, and intermodal transportation with greater efficiency, control, and visibility. With deep configurability, bi-weekly product innovation, and a relentless focus on customer success, Princeton TMX powers smarter transportation decisions and better business outcomes.

