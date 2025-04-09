Private Equity Investment In Indian Real Estate Declines Amid Global Challenges

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Private equity investments in India's real estate sector have experienced a downturn, with total inflows decreasing by 16% to USD 3.67 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2024, down from USD 4.36 billion the previous year. This decline is primarily attributed to reduced interest from foreign investors, influenced by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

The office segment, traditionally a significant recipient of PE funding, witnessed a substantial reduction in investments. In the first half of FY25, investments in office assets plummeted by 79%, contributing to an overall 4% decline in PE investments during this period. Shobhit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of ANAROCK Capital, noted that foreign investors, who predominantly drive office sector investments, have scaled back due to factors such as geopolitical tensions and elevated interest rates.

Conversely, the industrial and logistics sector emerged as a bright spot, capturing 67% of total PE investments in the first half of FY25. This surge was significantly bolstered by a landmark deal wherein Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and KKR invested USD 1.54 billion in Reliance Logistics and Warehouse Holdings' assets across multiple locations. This transaction alone accounted for a substantial portion of the sector's investment inflow during this period.

The residential segment also saw an uptick in PE interest, with its share rising to 17% in the first half of FY25, up from 8% in the same period the previous year. This increase reflects growing investor confidence in the residential market's potential.

Despite the overall decline in PE investments, the average deal size has seen an upward trajectory. In the first nine months of FY25, the average deal size increased by 32.5%, reaching USD 117.3 million, compared to USD 88.5 million in the corresponding period of FY24. This rise underscores the impact of large-scale transactions on the market, with the top 10 deals comprising 93% of total PE transactions during this timeframe.

Foreign capital continues to play a dominant role in India's real estate PE landscape, accounting for 87% of total investments in the first half of FY25. However, this represents a slight decrease from the previous fiscal year, where foreign investments constituted 76% of the total. The decline is indicative of the cautious approach adopted by foreign investors amid global economic challenges.

