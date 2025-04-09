Taiwan Implements Temporary Short-Selling Ban Amid Market Decline Following U.S. Tariffs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission has announced a temporary ban on short selling, effective from April 7 to April 11, in response to a significant market downturn triggered by newly imposed U.S. tariffs. This measure aims to stabilize the financial markets after the benchmark TAIEX index experienced a 12% decline since the beginning of April.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, recently imposed a 32% tariff on Taiwanese imports, citing concerns over trade imbalances. This action has had immediate repercussions on Taiwan's export-driven economy, particularly affecting the semiconductor sector, which is a major contributor to the nation's exports. In response, the FSC has increased the margin requirement for short selling from 90% to 130% and limited the volume of shares available for such transactions. These steps are intended to mitigate speculative trading and reduce market volatility.

President Lai Ching-te has stated that Taiwan does not intend to retaliate against the U.S. tariffs. Instead, the government plans to collaborate with other Asian nations and engage in negotiations with the United States to seek a reduction or elimination of the imposed tariffs. Lai emphasized Taiwan's significant contribution to the U.S. economy and proposed increasing Taiwanese purchases of American goods as a strategy to address the trade deficit. A delegation led by the deputy premier, including trade and security officials, is set to initiate these discussions.

The global financial markets have also felt the impact of the U.S. tariffs. Major indices, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, have experienced declines ranging from 2% to 2.5%. In Asia, markets have been particularly affected, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping by 13.2% and Taiwan's TAIEX falling by 9.7%. Commodity markets have not been spared, with oil prices decreasing by 2.7% and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether also experiencing losses.

