SHOCKING: Netflix Web Series Adolescence Evokes True Story Teenager Reveals Long-Held Secret To Mother

In a heartbreaking story reported by The Times, a British mother has opened up about how a Netflix web series led to a life-changing confession from her 18-year-old son, Dominic (name changed).

After watching Adolescence, a show that explores the impact of online misogyny on young boys, Dominic bravely told his mother about his hidden addiction to pornography , which began when he was just nine.

The mother said she was shocked to hear that her quiet, well-behaved son had lived with this addiction for nearly a decade. Despite growing up in a loving home with a good education and strong family values, Dominic had become trapped in a world of harmful online content.

The boy even followed controversial figures like Andrew Tate, an alleged rapist, and subscribed to his ideas.

“It turned out that in the midst of what I had thought was a happy, stable“normal” household, Tate was the only figure in my teen son's life who made sense. I had brought him up to respect women. What had gone wrong?” the mother started questioning herself.

The confession revealed how deeply Dominic was affected. He was not just influenced by what he watched but by how it shaped his view of women, relationships and himself. He struggled with shame, fear and self-hatred.

“Dom tells me all his peers have used porn to varying degrees. His best friend was 11 when he told my son in the playground that he had an addiction that had started to scare him. They tried to stop together but kept relapsing. They both resented how easy it was for them to access adult porn,” the mother added.

He avoided romantic relationships because he felt unworthy. He said he didn't know how to behave around women without being haunted by disturbing images.

The mother explained how his addiction remained hidden behind good grades, quiet behaviour and early bedtimes. She admits to feeling intense guilt for not recognising the signs earlier and for believing he was immune to such dangers.

“The problem is, Mum, adults can't solve the problem. You're all technologically illiterate compared with primary-school kids,” the son told his mother.

Teenager is recovering

The family is now taking steps toward healing. Dominic has handed over his phone at night and is using support tools to recover.

His mother is reading about online addiction and trying to protect her younger son. However, she has come to know that the younger one, too, is already exposed.