Trucking Hub Supercharges Its TMS With Industry-Trained AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) What sets Trucking Hub apart is its foundation as an asset-based carrier with decades of real-world experience driving and scaling a trucking business. This hands-on industry experience ensures the Trucking Hub TMS effectively addresses the everyday operational challenges faced by small and medium-sized carriers. By embedding deep industry intelligence into Trucking Hub AI, the platform is uniquely positioned to meet the specific demands of trucking operations, driving greater efficiency and profitability.

Trucking Hub strengthens its position as the leading TMS for small and medium-sized trucking companies.

Post thi

"Our mission has always been to simplify trucking through smart, intuitive software," said Milos Pavlovic, CEO of Trucking Hub. "With our proprietary AI, we're removing manual friction from operations, helping carriers maintain lean operations while significantly increasing their capacity to grow."

With this launch, Trucking Hub strengthens its position as the leading TMS for small and medium-sized trucking companies - augmenting an already best-in-class platform with industry-trained AI to unlock new levels of speed, accuracy, and automation.

About Trucking Hub

Trucking Hub is a Chicago-based technology leader providing advanced transportation management system (TMS) software for trucking companies. Its platform streamlines operations, improves visibility, ensures complete DOT compliance, and minimizes administrative task, enabling carriers to achieve scalable growth efficiently.

To get started with a 30-day trial or request a demo, visit or contact our sales team at +1 877 287 8250.

Contact

Trucking Hub

[email protected]

877-287-8250



SOURCE Trucking Hub