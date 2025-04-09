Trucking Hub Supercharges Its TMS With Industry-Trained AI
"Our mission has always been to simplify trucking through smart, intuitive software," said Milos Pavlovic, CEO of Trucking Hub. "With our proprietary AI, we're removing manual friction from operations, helping carriers maintain lean operations while significantly increasing their capacity to grow."
With this launch, Trucking Hub strengthens its position as the leading TMS for small and medium-sized trucking companies - augmenting an already best-in-class platform with industry-trained AI to unlock new levels of speed, accuracy, and automation.
About Trucking Hub
Trucking Hub is a Chicago-based technology leader providing advanced transportation management system (TMS) software for trucking companies. Its platform streamlines operations, improves visibility, ensures complete DOT compliance, and minimizes administrative task, enabling carriers to achieve scalable growth efficiently.
To get started with a 30-day trial or request a demo, visit or contact our sales team at +1 877 287 8250.
Legal Disclaimer:
