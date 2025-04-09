TE Connectivity Reports Significant Progress Toward Long-Term Sustainability Goals

GALWAY, Ireland, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 80% between September 2020 and October 2024, outperforming its goal of a 70% reduction. This milestone is one example of the company's significant progress toward its long-term sustainability ambitions, detailed today in its annual One Connected World corporate responsibility report .

"Our corporate responsibility ambitions align with the expectations of our global customers and guide TE's efforts across emissions reduction, innovation and inclusion. Our team has made significant strides toward these goals," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "As we look ahead, our teams around the world continue to focus on energy efficiency in our operations, delivering product designs that are less carbon-intensive, and defining clear expectations for our supply chain partners, while providing cost-competitive solutions to our customers. We will continue to work toward a future focused on performance and sustainability."

In FY2024, TE reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% year over year. Other highlights of its progress in the last year include:



87% renewable electricity use globally (up 7% since last year), exceeding TE's goal of 80% by 2025

14% reduction in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions since 2022, toward a goal of 30% reduction by 2032

More than 5 million individuals impacted through philanthropic STEM programs since 2020, toward a goal of 10 million by 2030

Reduced total recordable incident rate to 0.12, a record low, toward a goal of a zero-incident workplace



80% of TE sites had one or fewer recordable injuries 61% had zero injuries

TE also set a new zero waste to landfill goal. The company aims to divert at least 98% of all operational waste from landfill or incineration through prevention, reuse, recycling or energy recovery by FY2029. Twenty-eight TE sites have already been identified as zero waste to landfill sites.

Visit te/sustainability to view the full One Connected World report.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED