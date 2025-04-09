U.S. Telemedicine Market To Quadruple In Size, Reaching USD 395.6 Billion By 2034 | Psychiatry Held The Largest Share At 30.2% In 2024; Growing Demand For Virtual Mental Health Consultations Driving Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$395.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Advances in digital health technologies
3.2.1.3 Favorable regulations and reimbursement policies
3.2.1.4 Increased demand for convenient remote healthcare access
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data privacy and connectivity issues
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Penetration/adoption rate of telemedicine
3.5 Reimbursement scenario
3.6 Telemedicine modalities
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Government initiatives
3.8.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Initiative
3.8.2 Rural Health Care (RHC) Program
3.8.3 U.S. Department of Defense Initiative
3.9 Telemedicine future trends
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategic dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Cloud-based
5.3.2 On-premises
5.4 Services
5.4.1 Tele-consultation
5.4.2 Tele-monitoring
5.4.3 Tele-education/training
5.4.4 Other services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Specialty Area, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Pulmonary
6.3 Psychiatry
6.4 Cardiology
6.5 Endocrinology
6.6 Rheumatology
6.7 Gynecology
6.8 Gastroenterology
6.9 Oncology
6.10 Other specialty areas
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Healthcare providers
7.2.1 Hospitals and clinics
7.2.2 Long-term care centers
7.2.3 Other healthcare providers
7.3 Payers
7.4 Patients
7.5 Other end use
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 AMC Health
8.2 AMD Global Telemedicine
8.3 American Well (Amwell)
8.4 Cisco Systems
8.5 Eagle Telemedicine
8.6 GE Healthcare
8.7 Health Catalyst
8.8 Honeywell International
8.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.11 Masimo Corporation
8.12 McKesson Medical-Surgical
8.13 Mend
8.14 Oracle Corporation (Cerner)
8.15 RemetricHealth
8.16 SOC Telemed (Patient Square Capital)
8.17 Specialist Telemed
8.18 Teladoc Health
8.19 Updox
8.20 VCDoctor
8.21 Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)
