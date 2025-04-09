Aclarion To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase: VEGAS In Partnership With Microcapclub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wednesday, April 23, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 24, 2025

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Webcast:

If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations“webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab“Agenda”: AGENDA

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

...

Media Contact:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

...