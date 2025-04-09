Orano And Curio Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Nuclear Fuel Cycle Sustainability

Curio CEO Ed McGinnis and Orano USA CEO Jean-Luc Palayer sign strategic partnership

Strategic alliance built upon foundation of commitment to advancing nuclear technology for a cleaner, more sustainable, and economically robust energy landscape

- Edward McGinnis, CEO of CurioWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orano , a global leader in nuclear fuel cycle solutions, and Curio , a forefront innovator in nuclear technology, and are pleased to announce a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership marks a pivotal step towards enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and innovation in the nuclear energy sector.Under the MOU, Orano and Curio will collaborate on multiple fronts:1.Industry Alliance of Leaders for a Sustainable U.S. Nuclear Fuel CycleThe partnership will unite industry leaders-top-tier companies in nuclear technologies, engineering, and policy-to explore opportunities for developing a robust alliance. This coalition aims to advance a fully sustainable, cost-effective, and closed U.S. nuclear fuel cycle, driving cutting-edge innovations and shaping forward-thinking policies. By leveraging the collective strengths of these pioneers, the initiative seeks to establish new industry capabilities, positioning the U.S. as a global frontrunner in sustainable nuclear energy.2.Recycling Solutions and U.S. Offtake for Curio's NuCycle MaterialsOrano will assess the most efficient recycling solutions for reprocessed uranium hexafluoride (UF6) and other valuable products generated by Curio's proprietary NuCycle process, optimizing both material value and disposal efficiencies. This collaboration will drive a nuclear circular economy and explore U.S.-based offtake opportunities for Curio's reprocessed materials - potentially supplying domestic energy producers, research facilities, or advanced reactor developers with high-quality recycled nuclear products. Together, the companies aim to transform waste into a strategic resource, strengthening U.S. energy independence.3.Collaborative Logistics Exploration Bringing Mutual ValueBoth companies will collaboratively explore opportunities to address the transportation requirements for Curio's TRUfuel and related logistics, ensuring safe, secure, and efficient movement of nuclear materials. By combining Orano's 60 years of unique transportation expertise with Curio's innovative fuel solutions, this partnership delivers mutual benefits: enhancing Curio's operational reach while expanding Orano's portfolio with next-generation nuclear material handling. This joint effort not only supports U.S. nuclear advancements but also positions both companies as key players in a shared mission to redefine industry standards.Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO of Orano USA, added, "This partnership with Curio aligns perfectly with Orano's vision of leading the nuclear energy sector towards even more sustainable practices. By applying Orano's recycling expertise and transport experience, plus exploring an industry alliance, this partnership can drive innovative advancements to extract the full value throughout the nuclear fuel cycle and significantly reduce both waste material and its storage volume."Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio, commented on the partnership, stating, "This MOU with Orano is not just a collaboration; it's a leap towards a future where nuclear energy is not only more accessible but also more sustainable. Together, we are poised to revolutionize how nuclear materials are managed and utilized, enhancing both environmental and economic benefits."By combining Curio's innovative approaches with Orano's vast experience, this partnership promises to lead to new pathways in nuclear fuel management.About Orano:As a recognized international leading operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.About Curio:Curio stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management. We are committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. At the heart of our mission is the recycling of nuclear fuel – a crucial step in this energy revolution. But we're not stopping there. Our goal is to build next-generation reactors that can efficiently use recycled fuel while minimizing waste, paving the way for a nuclear energy transformation with virtually unlimited power. We believe that energy use is a key indicator of economic prosperity, and access to reliable, clean energy is a fundamental human right. Our vision is a world where abundant, sustainable nuclear energy fuels progress, offering a future of plenty for all.

