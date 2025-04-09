Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy Chief Of Staff, Japanese Amb. Discuss Topics Of Common Interest


2025-04-09 07:03:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed on Wednesday with Japanese Ambassador to the country Kenichiro Mukai topics of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.
In a press statement, the General Staff of the Army said that Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad received the Japanese Ambassador in his office and during the meeting they discussed the most important topics of common interest, especially those related to military aspects. (end)
