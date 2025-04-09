Corti Launches Medical Dictation API, Democratizing Access To Premium Dictation Technology

New Specialized Medical Dictation API and SDK Enables Developers to Build Trustworthy Dictation Solutions in Record Time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corti, the leading AI infrastructure provider for healthcare, today opened access to its healthcare-specialized Dictation API, powered by its Solo foundation model. By launching this specialized API, Corti is democratizing access to premium dictation technology, enabling software vendors of all sizes to compete with existing solutions and tailor them to the highly specialized needs of diverse practitioners across healthcare.

State-of-the-art speech recognition like Whisper struggles with medical transcription, showing word error rates of up to 40 percent on medical dictation. Healthcare language requires specialized AI built with a deeply nuanced understanding of medical terminology.

A new standard in healthcare dictation

Early user feedback confirms Corti's technical superiority over leading competitors in AI dictation, reporting up to 99 percent accuracy versus the industry standard of 92 percent. The Dictation API recognizes dynamic commands, to control any software system and quickly learns new medical terminology.

From radiology suites to emergency departments, family doctors to psychologists, Corti's dictation technology adapts to each unique healthcare environment. This precision transforms clinical documentation from a burden into an asset – freeing healthcare professionals to focus on patient care while ensuring accurate, comprehensive medical records.

Specialized dictation for complex clinical settings

While the market has shifted toward ambient AI for general documentation, many critical healthcare workflows require dictation tools capable of handling highly technical communication that general-purpose AI transcription tools often miss.

"Radiology is a perfect example of where general-purpose ambient AI falls short. It simply doesn't fit the workflow," said Frederik Brabant, MD, Chief Medical Strategy Officer at Corti. "Radiologists require extreme precision in highly technical language while dictating notes. Our specialized dictation technology meets these unique needs, enabling faster, more accurate reporting while reducing cognitive load - and the real-time component is crucial, as radiologists need to follow the cursor while dictating to maintain their train of thought."

Built for developers, designed for healthcare

"We designed this API to be both powerful and easy to integrate," said Lars Maaløe, Corti Co-Founder and CTO. "With just a few lines of code, developers can access our Solo foundation model for industry-leading medical dictation. And the amazing thing here is that you finally get truly adaptive technology. If there are terms or voice environments where we can improve, the system can adapt really quickly, learn those complicated cases and be updated in a very short time."

Corti's lightweight dictation API integrates seamlessly into any healthcare application with minimal effort. The included web component SDK allows developers to implement the technology in browser applications in less than an hour – a process that traditionally takes weeks or even months.

For more information, visit corti.

About Corti

Corti is a research and development company that specializes in state-of-the-art AI foundation models for healthcare. Corti's mission is to eliminate administrative hurdles in healthcare and life sciences and bring expert-level healthcare reasoning to every corner of the globe, driving down costs and improving the quality of care.

Corti's models integrate seamlessly into any healthcare application through Corti's SDKs and APIs, enabling vendors, providers, and payers to leverage safe, cutting-edge AI across extensive use cases in healthcare.

