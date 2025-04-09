Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Altair Wins 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner Of The Year Award For Manufacturing

2025-04-09 07:01:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Altair won thanks to its geometric deep learning -based Altair® PhysicsAITM solution, available in the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform. Powered by Google Cloud infrastructure, PhysicsAI transforms the design and simulation process by delivering design insights up to 1,000x faster than traditional solver-based simulations. By combining the power of geometric deep learning with Google Cloud's scalability and performance, PhysicsAI is paving the way for faster, more sustainable design and engineering.

"We are honored to win a Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for a second straight year. This recognition demonstrates how our best-in-class technology helps manufacturers reshape their workflows," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "More broadly, this award underscores how Altair's unique approach to simulation, data, and AI solutions is transforming industries and providing tangible, impactful business results around the globe."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Altair as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Available through Altair One® on Google Cloud Marketplace , PhysicsAI enables faster iterations, smarter decision-making, and more innovative products. PhysicsAI makes data and simulation more accessible to non-data scientists, further expanding its potential and empowering teams with advanced, easy-to-use, simulation capabilities.

To learn more about the award, visit . To learn more about Altair, visit .

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit or href="" rel="nofollow" siemen .

