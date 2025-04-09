Data Center Battery Market Surges At 5.5% CAGR Through 2025-2034 As Energy-Efficient Technologies Gain Ground | Data Centers Prioritize Lithium-Ion For UPS Applications To Minimize Downtime And Boost Efficiency

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Battery Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies and sustainable solutions is reshaping the landscape of data center power management. As businesses worldwide prioritize sustainability, data centers are making strategic shifts toward energy-efficient battery solutions to minimize their environmental impact. The growing adoption of renewable energy sources and stringent government regulations on carbon emissions are further driving the demand for advanced battery technologies.

One of the most significant trends in this evolving market is the transition from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. Companies are seeking high-performance energy storage solutions that offer longer lifespans, higher energy density, and reduced maintenance requirements. Lithium-ion batteries are emerging as the preferred choice due to their ability to improve energy efficiency, reduce downtime, and support sustainability objectives. Additionally, advancements in energy storage technologies, such as nickel-zinc and other innovative battery chemistries, are further revolutionizing the market by providing more efficient and reliable solutions.

The data center battery market is categorized based on battery type, including lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and other technologies. In 2024, lead-acid batteries accounted for 40% of the market share. Despite being an older technology, lead-acid batteries remain widely used due to their affordability and reliability. Many data centers continue to invest in lead-acid battery systems because of their lower initial costs and proven track record in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications. Additionally, sealed lead-acid battery advancements have minimized maintenance needs, making them a practical solution for existing infrastructure.

The market is also segmented by application, with the UPS segment holding a 52% share in 2024. UPS systems are critical for data centers as they provide immediate backup power during outages, ensuring seamless operations and preventing data loss. These systems also protect sensitive equipment from voltage fluctuations and power surges that can lead to operational disruptions. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction in UPS applications due to their extended lifespan, faster recharge capabilities, and higher energy density. This shift toward lithium-ion solutions is accelerating as data center operators seek more resilient and efficient backup power options.

Asia Pacific Data Center Battery Market held a 35% share in 2024, fueled by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across various industries. The increasing reliance on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven technologies has heightened the need for stable and sustainable power solutions in the region. Governments in Asia Pacific are actively promoting renewable energy adoption, which has led to increased investments in advanced battery storage solutions. As data centers in this region continue to expand, the demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions will remain a key market driver.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

