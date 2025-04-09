Data Center Battery Market Surges At 5.5% CAGR Through 2025-2034 As Energy-Efficient Technologies Gain Ground | Data Centers Prioritize Lithium-Ion For UPS Applications To Minimize Downtime And Boost Efficiency
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|202
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.2 Component suppliers
3.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.4 Technology providers
3.1.5 Service providers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 End use
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Price trends
3.9 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Growing advancements in battery technology
3.10.1.2 Rising demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
3.10.1.3 Increase in data center power consumption
3.10.1.4 Rising construction of data centers across the globe
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 High initial capital costs
3.10.2.2 Complexity in integration with existing infrastructure
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lead-acid
5.2.1 By construction
5.2.1.1 Flooded
5.2.1.2 VRLA
5.2.1.2.1 AGM
5.2.1.2.2 GEL
5.3 Lithium-ion
5.3.1 By chemistry
5.3.1.1 LFP
5.3.1.2 LCO
5.3.1.3 LTO
5.3.1.4 NMC
5.3.1.5 NCA
5.3.1.6 LMO
5.4 Nickel zinc
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Capacity, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Small-scale batteries (Below 100 kWh)
6.3 Medium-scale batteries (100 kWh - 1 MWh)
6.4 Large-scale batteries (Above 1 MWh)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Data Center, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Enterprise data centers
7.3 Colocation data centers
7.4 Hyperscale data centers
7.5 Edge data centers
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)
8.3 Backup power systems
8.4 Energy storage systems (ESS)
8.5 Peak shaving and load balancing
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Alpha Technologies
10.2 C&D Technology
10.3 Delta Electronics
10.4 East Penn
10.5 Energon
10.6 EnerSys
10.7 Exide Technologies
10.8 FIAMM Energy Technology
10.9 GS Yuasa
10.10 Huawei Technologies
10.11 Intercel
10.12 Leoch
10.13 LG Energy Solution
10.14 MK Battery
10.15 UiPath
10.16 Narada Power Source
10.17 NorthStar Battery Company
10.18 Power Sonic
10.19 Saft Groupe
10.20 Samsung SDI
