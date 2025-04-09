Matas Extends Partnership With Algonomy To Power Personalized Recommendations For Kicks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Matas has been using Recommendto deliver personalized product recommendations across its digital platforms, driving higher engagement and conversion rates. With the addition of Kicks, a prominent beauty and wellness retailer in Sweden, Recommendwill help Kicks deliver tailored product suggestions to its customers, enhancing their shopping experience.

Recommend TM is an AI-powered platform that leverages machine-learning models to make contextually relevant product recommendations across all touchpoints in the customer journey, including web, app, email, social, SMS, and even in-store. Businesses can apply pre-built algorithms, configure custom models, and fine-tune recommendations through merchandising rules, personalization, and continuous optimization.

Peter Hestbæk, SVP of Digital Sales & Marketing at Matas , shared, "Algonomy's Recommend TM solution has been instrumental in helping us deliver personalized experiences to our customers. The platform's ability to analyze customer behavior and deliver relevant recommendations has significantly boosted our engagement and sales. We are excited to extend this partnership to Kicks and provide the same level of personalized service to our Swedish customers."

Manoj Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer at Algonomy , commented, "Our partnership with Matas has been a testament to the power of personalization in driving customer engagement and loyalty. We are thrilled to extend this collaboration to Kicks, a brand that shares Matas' dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With Algonomy's Recommend TM solution, Kicks will be able to offer its customers highly relevant and personalized recommendations, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Swedish beauty and wellness market."

About Algonomy

Algonomy helps consumer businesses maximize customer value by automating decisioning across their retail business lifecycle, with AI-enabled solutions for eCommerce, Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading brands, with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Our innovations have garnered recognition from top industry analysts such as Gartner and Forrester.

About Matas

Matas is Denmark's leading beauty and wellness retailer, offering a wide range of products in beauty, health, and personal care. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Matas continues to set the standard for retail excellence in the region.

About Kicks

Kicks is a leading beauty and wellness retailer in Sweden, offering a curated selection of beauty, health, and personal care products. With a focus on customer experience, Kicks is dedicated to helping customers look and feel their best.

