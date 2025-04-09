Creatorup Launches Daisy 2.0: AI-Powered Content Creation Platform With Human Oversight To Empower Digital Educators

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CreatorUp, a leader in digital content production, today announced the launch of Daisy 2.0, an AI-powered content creation platform designed to help educators, brands, and influencers develop high-quality content with ease. Daisy streamlines the content creation process, making it faster and more accessible while maintaining human oversight to ensure authenticity and quality.Powered by the latest generative AI technologies and over a decade of proprietary insights, Daisy simplifies the creation of presentations, translations, images, videos, stories, and scripts. By integrating leading AI engines with CreatorUp's expertise, the platform provides unparalleled efficiency while preserving the creative authenticity essential to educators and content creators.At the core of Daisy is CreatorUp's global network of over 8,000 creators and subject matter experts, ensuring that AI-generated content remains human-enabled, authentic, and impactful.“CreatorUp's AI tools empower education content developers to create innovative and high-impact learning media at scale by strategically enabling human review at critical junctures, ensuring valuable human time is focused where it matters most.” Luyen Chou, CEO DeweyLearn.Purpose-Built for Educators:Daisy 2.0 was created by learning designers, for learning designers, addressing real-world pain points in content development. Unlike generic AI tools, Daisy allows educators to collaborate with CreatorUp to develop custom tooling tailored to their needs. With CreatorUp's skilled learning and technology teams, users can ensure consistent content delivery that aligns with their unique voice and pedagogical standards.“Creating engaging educational content can be time-consuming and expensive. Daisy changes that by automating production tasks and offering smart content recommendations,” said Mike Tringe, CEO of CreatorUp.“We're excited to give educators and creators the tools they need to scale their impact and revenue.”Key Benefits for Trainers, Educators & Learning Professionals:- Increased Trust & Relevance – Produce content tailored to diverse learning needs and communities.- Enhanced Creativity – Unlock new ways to engage students with interactive and compelling materials.- Faster Production – Streamline content creation, so educators can focus more on teaching.- Cost Savings – Maximize resources while delivering high-quality educational content at scale.Daisy 2.0 will also introduce Daisy ReNEW, a tool designed to modernize existing content libraries, transforming legacy materials into fresh, engaging digital assets. This multimodal approach allows educators to seamlessly repurpose blog posts into videos, presentations, quizzes, and infographics, all while eliminating complex AI prompting requirements.To become a preferred partner, please contact: ...About CreatorUp:CreatorUp is a leading digital content production company specializing in AI-powered video and course creation solutions for businesses, educators, and influencers. Founded in 2012, CreatorUp is committed to making professional content creation accessible to all.CreatorUp – We make content easyTM

