Quad-C Management Announces Investment In Tax Protection Plus In Partnership With Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Tax Protection Plus ("TPP" or the "Company"), a provider of post-filing tax solutions for tax professionals and taxpayers. The investment in TPP underscores Quad-C's commitment to partnering with high-quality businesses and management teams to drive growth and innovation.

Headquartered in Winston Salem, NC, TPP is a premier provider of tax-related services, including tax protection, identity theft restoration, and taxpayer benefit programs. Through its partnerships with tax professionals and financial service providers, TPP delivers valuable support to millions of members nationwide. The management team led by Matt Lievens, CEO, will remain in their current roles and will be significant shareholders.

Matt Lievens expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Quad-C. Their deep experience helping management teams scale their business, along with their commitment to supporting our vision, makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers while expanding our market presence."

"We are excited to partner with Tax Protection Plus and its talented team," said Tim Billings, Senior Partner at Quad-C. "TPP has established itself as a trusted leader in post-filing tax solutions, and we see significant opportunities to accelerate the Company's growth by expanding its service offerings, enhancing technology capabilities, and broadening its reach within the industry."

Chris Tollefsen, Principal at Quad-C, added, "This investment aligns with our strategic focus in the tech-enabled professional services sector. TPP's strong value proposition of providing industry-leading tax defense protection and peace of mind support to its members was a core pillar of our investment thesis. We believe our partnership will help the Company scale, while continuing to deliver high-quality services to its members."

The partnership with TPP represents another strategic investment for Quad-C in the business services sector. Since its founding in 1989, Quad-C has invested in 85 platform companies across its focus sectors, with an emphasis on driving long-term value creation through collaboration with strong management teams.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Quad-C Management, Inc.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established business services, industrials and healthcare companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of capital in 85 platform companies and over 385 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, visit .

About Tax Protection Plus

Tax Protection Plus (TPP) is a leading provider of tax protection services, offering comprehensive support to taxpayers and tax professionals navigating complex tax and identity theft related issues. TPP provides their $1 Million Tax Audit DefenseTM program to over 20,000 tax professionals, servicing over 10 million taxpayers. They assist taxpayers and tax professionals respond to and resolve notices, inquiries and audits from the IRS and state income taxing authorities as well as comprehensive identity theft resolution services. In exchange for a one-time fee collected at the time a tax return is filed, TPP provides their services for up to 4 years without charging any additional fees. TPP provides taxpayers with the peace of mind of knowing they have an expert in their corner while resourcing tax professionals to better serve their clients. For more information, visit .

