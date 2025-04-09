Renewable Diesel Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trends And Forecasts 2025-2034: Vegetable Oils Powering Renewable Diesel Growth Toward $44.5 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Diesel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Renewable Diesel Market was valued at USD 23 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 52.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.1%. The push for cleaner energy solutions continues to drive this market as industries and governments worldwide seek alternatives to conventional petroleum-based diesel. Renewable diesel offers significant environmental benefits, including lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced carbon footprints, making it a preferred choice in the transition toward sustainable fuel sources. Unlike biodiesel, which requires blending, renewable diesel is a direct substitute for petroleum diesel and can be used without modifying existing engines or infrastructure. This advantage is accelerating its adoption across multiple sectors, particularly in transportation, logistics, and heavy-duty applications.

Growing concerns over climate change and stringent regulations targeting carbon emissions are further strengthening the market landscape. Governments across the United States, Canada, and Europe are implementing policies that incentivize the production and use of renewable diesel through tax credits, subsidies, and low-carbon fuel mandates. Additionally, companies operating in transportation, construction, and agriculture are integrating renewable diesel into their operations to align with sustainability goals. The rising demand for carbon-neutral alternatives from both corporate fleets and municipal transit agencies is expected to reinforce market growth over the next decade.

One of the primary factors propelling this expansion is the increasing utilization of vegetable oils in renewable diesel production, which is projected to generate USD 44.5 billion by 2034. Vegetable oils, including soybean oil, canola oil, and palm oil, offer a renewable and biodegradable feedstock option that enhances fuel efficiency while significantly cutting down emissions. These feedstocks have high energy density, allowing renewable diesel to replicate the performance of traditional diesel in terms of engine power, combustion efficiency, and reliability. As industries strive for cleaner fuel options that do not compromise on operational performance, the use of vegetable oils as key feedstocks is gaining momentum.

The transportation sector remains the dominant application segment, accounting for 73.7% of the total market share in 2024. The rising adoption of renewable diesel by logistics providers, public transit systems, and heavy-duty fleets is driven by its ability to maintain vehicle performance while reducing emissions. The demand for low-carbon fuels in commercial transport is surging as companies respond to sustainability commitments and regulatory requirements. With growing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policies, fleet operators are increasingly investing in renewable diesel to future-proof their operations.

North America renewable diesel market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2024, capturing a 47.5% share of the global market. This share is expected to rise by 2034, supported by progressive government initiatives like the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). These policies are driving higher adoption across multiple industries, from transportation and agriculture to construction and manufacturing. The region's expanding production capacity, backed by investments from major energy companies and fuel producers, is also fostering a robust supply chain for renewable diesel, ensuring its long-term viability as a cleaner fuel alternative.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $52.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic dashboard

4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Feedstock, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Animal fat

5.3 Vegetable oil

5.4 Others

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Power generation

6.4 Others

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Spain

7.3.4 UK

7.3.5 Italy

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Indonesia

7.4.4 Australia

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2 South Africa

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Argentina

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



BP

Chevron

Diamond Green Diesel

Eni

Gevo

Marathon Petroleum

Neste

PBF Energy

Repsol

Shell

Valero World Energy

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900