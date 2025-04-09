Quantum Computing Research Report 2025: Market To Reach $7.48 Billion By 2030 - Hybrid Quantum/Classical Computing Solutions Are Meeting Success With Early Adopters In Key Areas Such As Cryptography

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added tooffering.

This quantum computing market report assesses the technology, organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing.

The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2025 to 2030. Analysis includes the quantum computing market across all major industry verticals. It also assesses technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing.

The market for global quantum computing in the year 2024 reached $1.85 billion

We estimate that by the year 2030, the overall market will grow by a CAGR of 28.7% to reach $7.48 billion

Hardware is the largest segment with 61% of the total market in 2024

The superconducting (Cooling) loop method is the largest technology segment with 38.3% of the total market in 2024. Topological qubit is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 33.9% during 2024 to 2030

North America is the largest region with 33.6% of the total market in 2024

USA is the largest country in the North America, while Germany, France, UK, and Russia are major countries in Europe Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 27.9% during 2024 to 2030

Despite the hype, quantum computing will initially complement classical High-Performance Computing (HPC) for most general tasks, with HPC potentially used for initial problem setup. Quantum computing excels at problems with many possible outcomes, such as molecular modeling in materials science, where classical computing struggles. Conversely, it faces challenges with problems involving many input/output iterations, necessitating HPC assistance.

Presently, quantum computers are typically purpose-built for specific problems and algorithms like Grover's for unstructured search and Shor's for prime factoring, supporting big data analytics and cybersecurity, respectively. Unlike software-updatable classical computers, quantum computers often require hardware adaptation for different algorithms, meaning distinct quantum computers might be needed for tasks like big data analytics versus cybersecurity.

Different methods exist for building quantum computers based on how qubits are created (electrons, photons, superconducting magnets), leading to platform variations like Ion Trap, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Optical Method, Quantum Annealing, Quantum Dot Computing, Superconducting, and Topological methods.

Despite challenges, quantum computing has a promising future in various industries and applications, initially supporting research areas like cryptography, data science, materials science, and molecular physics. Breakthroughs in these fields are expected to drive value in sectors such as aviation, cybersecurity, financial services, and healthcare, with quantum chemistry potentially revolutionizing drug discovery.

Many additional advances are anticipated in the field of quantum computing, ultimately leading to certain computing tasks becoming quantum-centric rather than relying upon classical computing. As a preparatory measure, we encourage all industry verticals to adopt a hybrid quantum/classical policy now, with an emphasis on certain key areas such as encryption. Current public-key cryptography (PKC) algorithms like RSA and ECC, which underpin much of modern digital security (including TLS/SSL, SSH, and digital signatures), will become vulnerable to quantum computers running Shor's algorithm.

Quantum ComputingMarket Dynamics

Quantum Computing Market Drivers



Growing Adaption in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

Growing Investment of Governments Emergence of Advanced Applications and the Need for Secure Communication and Digitization

Quantum Computing Market Challenges



Algorithm Development

Problems Associated with Implementation and Operations

Problems Associated with Scalability Integration with Classical Computing

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Computing

2.2 Quantum Computer Types

2.3 Quantum Computing vs. Classical Computing

2.4 Quantum Computing Development Timeline

2.5 Quantum Computing Market Factors

2.6 Quantum Computing Development Progress

2.7 Quantum Computing Patent Analysis

2.8 Quantum Computing Regulatory Analysis

2.9 Quantum Computing Disruption and Company Readiness Guideline

3.0 Quantum Computing Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing State of the Industry

3.2 Quantum Computing Technology Stack

3.3 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Quantum Neurons

3.5 Quantum Computing and Big Data

3.6 Linear Optical Quantum Computing

3.7 Quantum Computing Business Model

3.8 Quantum Software Platform

3.9 Application Areas

3.10 Emerging Revenue Sectors

3.11 Quantum Computing Investment Analysis

3.12 Quantum Computing Initiatives by Country

4.0 Quantum Computing Market Overview

4.1 What Distinguishes Classical and Quantum Computing?

4.2 Approaches of Quantum Computing

4.3 How Each Type of Player Can Prepare for Quantum Advantage

4.4 Government Initiatives and Plan on Quantum Computing

4.5 Measures to Take Strategically in Quantum Business

4.6 Quantum Computing's Effect on Upcoming Business Plans

5.0 Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

6.0 Quantum Computing Use Cases

6.1 Quantum Computing in Pharmaceuticals

6.2 Applying Quantum Technology to Financial Problems

6.3 Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles with Quantum AI

6.4 Car Manufacturer Using Quantum Computing

6.5 Accelerating Advanced Computing for NASA Missions

7.0 Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Quantum Computing Value Chain Structure

7.2 Quantum Computing Competitive Analysis

7.3 Large Scale Computing Systems

8.0 Quantum Computing Company Analysis

8.1 D-Wave Systems Inc.

8.2 Google Inc.

8.3 Microsoft Corporation

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.5 Intel Corporation

8.6 Nokia Corporation

8.7 Toshiba Corporation

8.8 Raytheon Company

8.9 Other Companies

8.9.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (IQbit)

8.9.2 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd. (CQC)

8.9.3 QC Ware Corp.

8.9.4 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

8.9.5 Rigetti Computing

8.9.6 Anyon Systems Inc.

8.9.7 Quantum Circuits Inc.

8.9.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

8.9.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

8.9.10 NEC Corporation

8.9.11 SK Telecom

8.9.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.9.13 NTT Docomo Inc.

8.9.14 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

8.9.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

8.9.16 Airbus Group

8.9.17 Amgen Inc.

8.9.18 Biogen Inc.

8.9.19 BT Group

8.9.20 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

8.9.21 Volkswagen AG

8.9.22 KPN

8.10 Ecosystem Contributors

8.10.1 Agilent Technologies

8.10.2 Avago Technologies

8.10.4 Ciena Corporation

8.10.5 Eagle Power Technologies Inc

8.10.6 Emcore Corporation

8.10.7 Enablence Technologies

8.10.8 Entanglement Partners

8.10.9 Fathom Computing

8.10.10 Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

8.10.11 Atom Computing

8.10.12 Black Brane Systems

8.10.13 Delft Circuits

8.10.14 EeroQ

8.10.15 Everettian Technologies

8.10.16 EvolutionQ

8.10.17 H-Bar Consultants

8.10.18 Horizon Quantum Computing

8.10.19 ID Quantique (IDQ)

8.10.20 InfiniQuant

8.10.21 IonQ

8.10.22 ISARA

8.10.23 KETS Quantum Security

8.10.24 Magiq

8.10.25 MDR Corporation

8.10.26 Nordic Quantum Computing Group (NQCG)

8.10.27 Oxford Quantum Circuits

8.10.28 Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

8.10.29 ProteinQure

8.10.30 PsiQuantum

8.10.31 Q&I

8.10.32 Qasky

8.10.33 QbitLogic

8.10.34 Q-Ctrl

8.10.35 Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

8.10.36 Qindom

8.10.37 Qnami

8.10.38 QSpice Labs

8.10.39 Qu & Co

8.10.40 Quandela

8.10.41 Quantika

8.10.42 Quantum Benchmark Inc.

8.10.43 Quantum Circuits Inc. (QCI)

8.10.44 Quantum Factory GmbH

8.10.45 QuantumCTek

8.10.46 Quantum Motion Technologies

8.10.47 QuantumX

8.10.48 Qubitekk

8.10.49 Qubitera LLC

8.10.50 Quintessence Labs

8.10.51 Qulab

8.10.52 Qunnect

8.10.53 QuNu Labs

8.10.54 River Lane Research (RLR)

8.10.55 SeeQC

8.10.56 Silicon Quantum Computing

8.10.57 Sparrow Quantum

8.10.58 Strangeworks

8.10.59 Tokyo Quantum Computing (TQC)

8.10.60 TundraSystems Global Ltd.

8.10.61 Turing

8.10.62 Xanadu

8.10.63 Zapata Computing

8.10.64 Accenture

8.10.65 Atos Quantum

8.10.66 Baidu

8.10.67 Northrop Grumman

8.10.68 Quantum Computing Inc.

8.10.69 Keysight Technologies

8.10.70 Nano-Meta Technologies

8.10.71 Optalysys Ltd.

8.10.72 Quentum

8.10.73 III-V Epi QC Design

8.10.74 Arque

8.10.75 Xeed

8.10.76 Waves of Silence

8.10.77 Quobly

8.10.78 eleQtron Delft

8.10.79 C12

8.10.80 ORCA Computing

8.10.81 OGC Devil Quantum

8.10.82 QDevil

8.10.83 Pasqal

8.10.84 Kelvin Nanotechnology

8.10.85 Oxford Ionica

8.10.86 IQM

8.10.87 Quantum Mechanics

8.10.88 Quantum Brilliance

8.10.89 Alpine Quantum Technologies

8.10.90 Iqrypto

8.10.91 TQ Audacy

8.10.92 Mercury Dynamics

8.10.93 Quantum Numbers

8.10.94 QuBalt

8.10.95 Arqit Quantum

8.10.96 Quantum Security

8.10.97 ID Quantique

8.10.98 SECQAI

8.10.99 Qurypto

8.10.100 CryptoNext Security

8.10.101 Photon Force

8.10.102 Micro Photon Devices

8.10.103 Single Quantum

8.10.104 TACEO

8.10.105 CyberHive

8.10.106 PQShield

8.10.107 Quanticor

8.10.108 Adamant Quantum

8.10.109 Sallience Labs

9.0 Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

9.1 Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure

9.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology Segment

9.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical

9.4 Quantum Computing Market by Region

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

11.1 Next Generation Computing

11.2 Quantum Computing vs. Classical High-Performance Computing

11.3 Artificial Intelligence in High Performance Computing

11.4 Quantum Technology Market in Exascale Computing

