Synthetic Biology Platforms Market To Reach $14.10 Billion By 2030, Growing At 22.81% CAGR From 2025 | AI Integration, Modular Engineering, And Green Chemistry Redefine The Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. General trend towards personalized medicine and tailored healthcare solutions growing adoption
5.1.1.2. Expansion of bioinformatics and computational tools aiding in synthetic pathway design
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of research and development and compatibility issues
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Global need for effective solutions in healthcare and agriculture fueling synthetic biology
5.1.3.2. Harnessing synthetic biology to create biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Challenges in combating cybersecurity threats and ensuring data integrity in synthetic biology innovations
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Offering: Evolving mRNA synthesis invigorated by the mRNA vaccine revolution
5.2.2. End User: Expanding usage of the synthetic-biology-platforms across the pharmaceutical & life science industry
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Synthetic Biology Platforms Market, by Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. DNA Sequencing
6.3. DNA Synthesis
6.4. mRNA Synthesis
7. Synthetic Biology Platforms Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Antibody Discovery & NGS
7.3. Cell & Gene Therapy
7.4. Vaccine Development
8. Synthetic Biology Platforms Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Agriculture Industry
8.3. Food & Beverage Industry
8.4. Pharmaceutical & Life Science Industry
9. Americas Synthetic Biology Platforms Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Platforms Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
10.13. Vietnam
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Synthetic Biology Platforms Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Denmark
11.3. Egypt
11.4. Finland
11.5. France
11.6. Germany
11.7. Israel
11.8. Italy
11.9. Netherlands
11.10. Nigeria
11.11. Norway
11.12. Poland
11.13. Qatar
11.14. Russia
11.15. Saudi Arabia
11.16. South Africa
11.17. Spain
11.18. Sweden
11.19. Switzerland
11.20. Turkey
11.21. United Arab Emirates
11.22. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
12.3.1. LVMH Recherche and Integrated Biosciences to enhance anti-aging skincare using AI and synthetic biology platforms
12.3.2. Ansa Biotechnologies advances DNA synthesis with new assembly technology
12.3.3. Researchers at Yale developed a generative AI platform for synthetic DNA sequences
12.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment