403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Oil Rout: WTI Crashes To $57, Brent Slides Under $61 As Markets Tumble
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil market experienced a significant downturn in early trading on April 9, 2025, with prices reaching their lowest levels in more than four years. Both WTI and Brent crude continue to face strong bearish pressure amid escalating US-China trade tensions and growing recession fears.
As of the morning of April 9, 2025:
Previous Day Market Recap (April 8, 2025)
Yesterday's session saw continued downward pressure with:
Overnight Developments
The sell-off accelerated during Asian trading hours as the US officially implemented its threatened tariffs:
Key Market Drivers
US-China Trade War Escalation
The primary catalyst for the current sell-off is the implementation of punitive tariffs between the world's two largest economies:
Recession Fears Intensify
Wall Street is increasingly concerned about economic contraction:
OPEC+ Supply Increase
Adding to downward price pressure:
Technical Analysis
WTI crude has broken through critical support levels:
Inventory Data
In a somewhat contrarian development:
Price Forecasts
Major financial institutions have revised their outlooks downward:
Global Market Impact
The bearish sentiment is affecting oil markets worldwide:
Expert Commentary
Market makers have offered these insights:
Outlook
The oil market faces continued pressure from what one analyst called a "toxic cocktail" of recession fears and increased OPEC production.
Traders will be closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in the trade war or OPEC+ production adjustments that could provide price support. The upcoming EIA inventory report will also be crucial in determining near-term price direction.
As of the morning of April 9, 2025:
WTI crude is trading at approximately $57.22 per barrel, down 3.9%
Brent crude has fallen to $60.36-$60.69 per barrel, down about 3.92%
Both benchmarks have hit their lowest levels since early 2021
Previous Day Market Recap (April 8, 2025)
Yesterday's session saw continued downward pressure with:
Brent futures settling down $1.39 (2.16%) at $62.82 per barrel
WTI crude futures closing down $1.12 (1.85%) at $59.58 per barrel
Oil benchmarks have now slumped by approximately 16% since President Trump's April 2 tariff announcement
Overnight Developments
The sell-off accelerated during Asian trading hours as the US officially implemented its threatened tariffs:
Oil slid deeper below the critical $60 level in early Wednesday trading
Both WTI and Brent continued their downward trajectory, reaching multi-year lows
Market volatility increased as traders assessed the full impact of new trade measures
Key Market Drivers
US-China Trade War Escalation
The primary catalyst for the current sell-off is the implementation of punitive tariffs between the world's two largest economies:
The US has imposed 104% tariffs on Chinese goods effective 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 9
President Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff if China doesn't rescind its 34% retaliatory measures
Beijing has vowed to "fight to the end" rather than yield to what it terms US "blackmail"
Recession Fears Intensify
Wall Street is increasingly concerned about economic contraction:
Goldman Sachs has projected a 45% likelihood of a US recession within the next year
JPMorgan indicated a 60% chance of recession both in the US and globally
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed China is in a disadvantageous position in the trade conflict
OPEC+ Supply Increase
Adding to downward price pressure:
OPEC+ decided last week to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day in May
This represents a significant acceleration from previously scheduled increases of 135,000 bpd
Saudi Arabia announced substantial reductions in crude oil prices for Asian consumers, bringing May prices to a four-month low
Technical Analysis
WTI crude has broken through critical support levels:
The long-term support zone between $60.00 and $65.00 that had held since mid-2021 has been breached
Currently in a downward impulse wave 3, part of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from early 2024
The next key support level to watch is $55.00, which analysts identify as the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave
Both 100-period and 200-period moving averages are trending downward above current price levels, suggesting the longer-term bearish bias remains intact
Inventory Data
In a somewhat contrarian development:
American Petroleum Institute data revealed that US crude inventories decreased by 1.1 million barrels for the week ending April 4
This contrasts with earlier expectations of an increase of approximately 1.4 million barrels
However, this bullish data point has been overwhelmed by macroeconomic concerns
Price Forecasts
Major financial institutions have revised their outlooks downward:
Goldman Sachs now projects Brent and WTI crude prices could fall to $62 and $58 per barrel respectively by the end of 2025
In a recession scenario, prices could potentially drop to the $50 range by year-end
Citi analysts expect a floor of $60 for Brent, noting that "the US Administration likely wants to safeguard the viability of the US shale industry"
Global Market Impact
The bearish sentiment is affecting oil markets worldwide:
Russia's ESPO Blend oil price dropped below the $60 per barrel Western price cap for the first time on Monday
Crude imports in Asia showed signs of decline in the first quarter according to LSEG Oil Research data
China's status as the world's largest crude importer makes its economic outlook particularly significant for global oil demand
Expert Commentary
Market makers have offered these insights:
Lin, president of commodity markets at Rystad Energy: "If the trade conflict persists, China's anticipated oil demand growth of 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day could be jeopardized, although a robust stimulus aimed at boosting domestic consumption might help alleviate the impact"
Harry Tchilinguirian from Onyx Capital Group: "The uncertainty surrounding tariff regulations remains very pronounced. Several major Wall Street banks are revising down economic forecasts and indicating a significant increase in recession probabilities. This sentiment is what is influencing market behavior"
Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet: "This potential surge [in OPEC+ output], reversing maintained over past two, signifies a major shift in market dynamics and poses a considerable challenge for prices"
Outlook
The oil market faces continued pressure from what one analyst called a "toxic cocktail" of recession fears and increased OPEC production.
Traders will be closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in the trade war or OPEC+ production adjustments that could provide price support. The upcoming EIA inventory report will also be crucial in determining near-term price direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment