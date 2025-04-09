Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Oil Rout: WTI Crashes To $57, Brent Slides Under $61 As Markets Tumble


2025-04-09 05:00:51
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil market experienced a significant downturn in early trading on April 9, 2025, with prices reaching their lowest levels in more than four years. Both WTI and Brent crude continue to face strong bearish pressure amid escalating US-China trade tensions and growing recession fears.

As of the morning of April 9, 2025:

  • WTI crude is trading at approximately $57.22 per barrel, down 3.9%
  • Brent crude has fallen to $60.36-$60.69 per barrel, down about 3.92%
  • Both benchmarks have hit their lowest levels since early 2021

Previous Day Market Recap (April 8, 2025)
Yesterday's session saw continued downward pressure with:

  • Brent futures settling down $1.39 (2.16%) at $62.82 per barrel
  • WTI crude futures closing down $1.12 (1.85%) at $59.58 per barrel
  • Oil benchmarks have now slumped by approximately 16% since President Trump's April 2 tariff announcement


Overnight Developments
The sell-off accelerated during Asian trading hours as the US officially implemented its threatened tariffs:

  • Oil slid deeper below the critical $60 level in early Wednesday trading
  • Both WTI and Brent continued their downward trajectory, reaching multi-year lows
  • Market volatility increased as traders assessed the full impact of new trade measures

Key Market Drivers
US-China Trade War Escalation

The primary catalyst for the current sell-off is the implementation of punitive tariffs between the world's two largest economies:

  • The US has imposed 104% tariffs on Chinese goods effective 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 9
  • President Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff if China doesn't rescind its 34% retaliatory measures
  • Beijing has vowed to "fight to the end" rather than yield to what it terms US "blackmail"

Recession Fears Intensify

Wall Street is increasingly concerned about economic contraction:

  • Goldman Sachs has projected a 45% likelihood of a US recession within the next year
  • JPMorgan indicated a 60% chance of recession both in the US and globally
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed China is in a disadvantageous position in the trade conflict

OPEC+ Supply Increase

Adding to downward price pressure:

  • OPEC+ decided last week to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day in May
  • This represents a significant acceleration from previously scheduled increases of 135,000 bpd
  • Saudi Arabia announced substantial reductions in crude oil prices for Asian consumers, bringing May prices to a four-month low

Technical Analysis
WTI crude has broken through critical support levels:

  • The long-term support zone between $60.00 and $65.00 that had held since mid-2021 has been breached
  • Currently in a downward impulse wave 3, part of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from early 2024
  • The next key support level to watch is $55.00, which analysts identify as the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave
  • Both 100-period and 200-period moving averages are trending downward above current price levels, suggesting the longer-term bearish bias remains intact

Inventory Data
In a somewhat contrarian development:

  • American Petroleum Institute data revealed that US crude inventories decreased by 1.1 million barrels for the week ending April 4
  • This contrasts with earlier expectations of an increase of approximately 1.4 million barrels
  • However, this bullish data point has been overwhelmed by macroeconomic concerns

Price Forecasts
Major financial institutions have revised their outlooks downward:

  • Goldman Sachs now projects Brent and WTI crude prices could fall to $62 and $58 per barrel respectively by the end of 2025
  • In a recession scenario, prices could potentially drop to the $50 range by year-end
  • Citi analysts expect a floor of $60 for Brent, noting that "the US Administration likely wants to safeguard the viability of the US shale industry"

Global Market Impact
The bearish sentiment is affecting oil markets worldwide:

  • Russia's ESPO Blend oil price dropped below the $60 per barrel Western price cap for the first time on Monday
  • Crude imports in Asia showed signs of decline in the first quarter according to LSEG Oil Research data
  • China's status as the world's largest crude importer makes its economic outlook particularly significant for global oil demand

Expert Commentary
Market makers have offered these insights:

  • Lin, president of commodity markets at Rystad Energy: "If the trade conflict persists, China's anticipated oil demand growth of 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day could be jeopardized, although a robust stimulus aimed at boosting domestic consumption might help alleviate the impact"
  • Harry Tchilinguirian from Onyx Capital Group: "The uncertainty surrounding tariff regulations remains very pronounced. Several major Wall Street banks are revising down economic forecasts and indicating a significant increase in recession probabilities. This sentiment is what is influencing market behavior"
  • Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet: "This potential surge [in OPEC+ output], reversing maintained over past two, signifies a major shift in market dynamics and poses a considerable challenge for prices"

Outlook
The oil market faces continued pressure from what one analyst called a "toxic cocktail" of recession fears and increased OPEC production.

Traders will be closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in the trade war or OPEC+ production adjustments that could provide price support. The upcoming EIA inventory report will also be crucial in determining near-term price direction.

