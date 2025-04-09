Netapp Wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner Of The Year For Storage

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage award.

NetApp is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers accelerate cloud workloads with intelligent data infrastructure and bring AI to their data with NetApp and Google Cloud.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce NetApp as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

The Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage award recognizes partners that have helped their customers modernize their infrastructure by leveraging Google Cloud's innovative solutions, resulting in increased agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Due to NetApp's partnership with Google Cloud and products such as Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, joint customers are able to more easily adopt an intelligent data infrastructure to meet the needs of modern workloads and prepare for the future.

“NetApp's recognition as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year for first-party cloud storage highlights our leadership in delivering cutting-edge data solutions for AI and modernization of enterprise workloads such as virtualization, databases, and EDA in the cloud,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage at NetApp.“As enterprises scale AI workloads, our frictionless, highly secure, and high-performance storage empowers them to unlock the full potential of their data with efficiency, security, and speed."

This recognition marks another significant milestone in NetApp's successful partnership with Google Cloud, building on three previous Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards in the last two years. Earlier this year, NetApp achieved the Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions Designation, demonstrating NetApp's ability to help organizations adopt an intelligent data infrastructure framework that gives them the power to manipulate their data in every environment, even when they need to meet high compliance standards.

Learn more about NetApp's partnership with Google Cloud by visiting:

