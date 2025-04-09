EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for FY 2024

Press Release H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for FY 2024 Salzbergen, Germany, April 9, 2025. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) is publishing its Annual Report for the financial year 2024 today. Originally scheduled for March 28, 2025, publication was postponed so that the accounting assessment of the Climate Protection Agreement concluded in the fall could be properly carried out and included in the audit of the financial statements. As already indicated in the announcement of the postponement, this has not led to changes in the preliminary earnings figures. The company is also publishing its Sustainability Report 2024 today. Both reports will be made available for download in the course of the day at in the“Publications 2024” section.

Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ... ; H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.

