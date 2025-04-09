403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Premier Criticizes Israeli Operations in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the British Premier condemned the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, stating that the resumption of these attacks is "wrong." He also labeled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as "unlawful."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the British government has long held this position, reaffirming it during his comments to the Parliamentary Liaison Committee while responding to inquiries from 13 Select Committee Chairs.
Starmer pointed out that aid has not been sufficiently reaching Gaza for an extended period of time. He remarked, "Resumption of hostilities is the wrong thing, in my view," highlighting the need for a different approach to the conflict.
He further stressed the importance of returning to a ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and securing the release of hostages.
"We need to get back to a ceasefire. We need to get aid in. We need to get the hostages out," the Prime Minister reiterated.
The Prime Minister also advocated for initiating a process that would eventually lead to a two-state solution, which he described as "the only way of guaranteeing peace in the long term."
Since October 2023, over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli military assault, with a large proportion of casualties being women and children.
The situation has drawn international attention, including actions by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the region.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the British government has long held this position, reaffirming it during his comments to the Parliamentary Liaison Committee while responding to inquiries from 13 Select Committee Chairs.
Starmer pointed out that aid has not been sufficiently reaching Gaza for an extended period of time. He remarked, "Resumption of hostilities is the wrong thing, in my view," highlighting the need for a different approach to the conflict.
He further stressed the importance of returning to a ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and securing the release of hostages.
"We need to get back to a ceasefire. We need to get aid in. We need to get the hostages out," the Prime Minister reiterated.
The Prime Minister also advocated for initiating a process that would eventually lead to a two-state solution, which he described as "the only way of guaranteeing peace in the long term."
Since October 2023, over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli military assault, with a large proportion of casualties being women and children.
The situation has drawn international attention, including actions by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment