403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
April 9 Crypto Analysis: Bears In Control As $2.51T Market Cap Erodes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market is experiencing renewed volatility this morning, with most major coins in the red following a tumultuous 48 hours driven by tariff-related news and false market rumors.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $76,890, down 3.13%, after a rollercoaster ride that saw prices drop to $74,000 before briefly recovering above $80,000.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at approximately $2.51 trillion this morning, representing a pullback from yesterday's recovery.
Trading volumes have surged dramatically, with a reported 400% increase despite the market cap decline, indicating heightened investor activity amid the uncertainty.
Current Major Cryptocurrency Prices (April 9, 2025, 7:25 AM BST):
Yesterday's Market Drama
The market experienced extreme volatility yesterday following what some traders called "crypto's Black Monday". The day began with Bitcoin hovering near $79,700 after recovering from Monday's low of $74,389.
A false report suggesting President Trump was considering a 90-day tariff pause (excluding China) triggered a dramatic surge, sending Bitcoin from $74,000 to over $80,000 in under an hour.
However, the White House quickly denied these reports, causing prices to retreat again and highlighting the market's sensitivity to political developments.
ETF Flows and Institutional Activity
Bitcoin ETFs have shown mixed signals with recent outflows following a period of strong inflows:
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs experienced a net outflow of 11,195 ETH ($19.93 million) on April 3, with iShares (Blackrock) accounting for 10,596 ETH ($18.86 million) of the outflow.
Trump Tariffs Drive Market Sentiment
The primary driver behind this week's market movements has been President Trump's tariff announcements and their global economic implications. On Monday, cryptocurrencies joined a broader market selloff as Trump confirmed that tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China would move forward as planned.
Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex, explained: "The crypto market is on a recovery path, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana gaining up to 15% from recent lows.
Notably, Bitcoin's rising long-term holder supply shows strong conviction despite volatility. As global markets adjust to prolonged trade fragmentation and reciprocal tariffs, Bitcoin's role as a safe-haven asset could become prominent".
Technical Analysis
Current technical indicators suggest continued bearish pressure for major cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC):
Ethereum (ETH):
Notable Performers
Litecoin (LTC): Despite today's 1.75% decline, Litecoin has shown remarkable resilience during recent market turbulence. The coin boasts 13 years of 100% uptime with zero downtime since its inception, highlighting its robust infrastructure.
Bloomberg analysts have placed the odds of a spot Litecoin ETF approval at 90%, far higher than estimates for similar Solana (65%) and XRP (70%) products.
Atom (ATOM): One of the few green spots in today's market, up 0.47% while most other cryptocurrencies are falling.
Theta (THETA): Another rare gainer today, up 0.37% against the broader market downturn.
Mana (MANA): Showing notable strength with a 1.8% gain this morning.
Expert Outlook
Garrick Hileman, an independent cryptocurrency analyst, questioned Bitcoin's status as a safe-haven asset: "It's just not there today. (Bitcoin) trades like a risky tech stock".
CoinBureau CEO Nic Puckrin offered a more optimistic view, noting: "Bitcoin's current sideways consolidation pattern looks eerily similar to what we saw in fall 2017... If BTC can breach that $93,000 threshold, it could go flying to a new all-time high".
Looking Ahead
Key events that could impact the market today and this week include:
Market sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index still showing "Extreme Fear" at 19 out of 100, suggesting potential buying opportunities for those who believe in the long-term prospects of the crypto market.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $76,890, down 3.13%, after a rollercoaster ride that saw prices drop to $74,000 before briefly recovering above $80,000.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at approximately $2.51 trillion this morning, representing a pullback from yesterday's recovery.
Trading volumes have surged dramatically, with a reported 400% increase despite the market cap decline, indicating heightened investor activity amid the uncertainty.
Current Major Cryptocurrency Prices (April 9, 2025, 7:25 AM BST):
Bitcoin (BTC): $76,890.90 (-3.13%)
Ethereum (ETH): $1,466.01 (-7.1%)
XRP: $1.8054 (-3.6%)
Solana (SOL): $105.725 (-3.12%)
Litecoin (LTC): $70.19 (-1.75%)
Cardano (ADA): $0.5672 (-3.37%)
Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.1441 (-3.62%)
Yesterday's Market Drama
The market experienced extreme volatility yesterday following what some traders called "crypto's Black Monday". The day began with Bitcoin hovering near $79,700 after recovering from Monday's low of $74,389.
A false report suggesting President Trump was considering a 90-day tariff pause (excluding China) triggered a dramatic surge, sending Bitcoin from $74,000 to over $80,000 in under an hour.
However, the White House quickly denied these reports, causing prices to retreat again and highlighting the market's sensitivity to political developments.
ETF Flows and Institutional Activity
Bitcoin ETFs have shown mixed signals with recent outflows following a period of strong inflows:
The 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $172.89 million in net outflows between March 31 and April 4, breaking a two-week inflow streak
Grayscale's GBTC alone lost $95.5 million over this period
A single-day inflow of $220.76 million was recorded on April 2, showing that investor interest remains despite broader outflows
On April 3, ARK21Shares saw a significant inflow of 1,500 BTC ($123.45 million)
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs experienced a net outflow of 11,195 ETH ($19.93 million) on April 3, with iShares (Blackrock) accounting for 10,596 ETH ($18.86 million) of the outflow.
Trump Tariffs Drive Market Sentiment
The primary driver behind this week's market movements has been President Trump's tariff announcements and their global economic implications. On Monday, cryptocurrencies joined a broader market selloff as Trump confirmed that tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China would move forward as planned.
Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex, explained: "The crypto market is on a recovery path, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana gaining up to 15% from recent lows.
Notably, Bitcoin's rising long-term holder supply shows strong conviction despite volatility. As global markets adjust to prolonged trade fragmentation and reciprocal tariffs, Bitcoin's role as a safe-haven asset could become prominent".
Technical Analysis
Current technical indicators suggest continued bearish pressure for major cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC):
Currently trading in a descending channel with resistance near the 79,605 area
Moving averages indicate a short-term bearish trend
Support levels around 76,505, with potential targets below 73,205 if downward momentum continues
Ethereum (ETH):
Trading at 1,565 within a descending channel
Potential bullish correction could test resistance near 1,675
Overall trend remains bearish with potential downside targets below 1,285
Notable Performers
Litecoin (LTC): Despite today's 1.75% decline, Litecoin has shown remarkable resilience during recent market turbulence. The coin boasts 13 years of 100% uptime with zero downtime since its inception, highlighting its robust infrastructure.
Bloomberg analysts have placed the odds of a spot Litecoin ETF approval at 90%, far higher than estimates for similar Solana (65%) and XRP (70%) products.
Atom (ATOM): One of the few green spots in today's market, up 0.47% while most other cryptocurrencies are falling.
Theta (THETA): Another rare gainer today, up 0.37% against the broader market downturn.
Mana (MANA): Showing notable strength with a 1.8% gain this morning.
Expert Outlook
Garrick Hileman, an independent cryptocurrency analyst, questioned Bitcoin's status as a safe-haven asset: "It's just not there today. (Bitcoin) trades like a risky tech stock".
CoinBureau CEO Nic Puckrin offered a more optimistic view, noting: "Bitcoin's current sideways consolidation pattern looks eerily similar to what we saw in fall 2017... If BTC can breach that $93,000 threshold, it could go flying to a new all-time high".
Looking Ahead
Key events that could impact the market today and this week include:
Implementation of new U.S. tariffs on imports from trade deficit nations (April 9)
China's 34% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports come into force (April 9)
U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on updates to securities laws concerning digital assets (April 9, 10 a.m.)
The Mercury network upgrade implementation on Neutron (NTR) mainnet (April 9)
Market sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index still showing "Extreme Fear" at 19 out of 100, suggesting potential buying opportunities for those who believe in the long-term prospects of the crypto market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment