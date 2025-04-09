EU Golden Visa Vs. Trump's $5 Million Visa: Which Investment Option Is Gaining More Popular?

Golden Visa programs in Europe are becoming more popular than Trump's proposed U.S. investment-based residency program. This is due to the more affordable options available in European countries.

According to Property Wire, following the announcement of Trump's Golden Card, online searches for it dropped significantly, with people focusing on more cost-effective European golden visa options, especially from Malta, Portugal, Hungary, and Greece.

Trump's Golden Card proposal offers U.S. residency in exchange for a $5 million investment. This is a significant increase from the $800,000 required under the previous EB-5 program, raising concerns about its affordability.

Despite initial interest, Trump's $5 million Golden Card never surpassed the popularity of European golden visa programs. The Greek golden visa, in particular, remains the most popular among them.

ِDenis Kravchenko, a business development expert, pointed out that the $5 million price tag for Trump's Golden Card is too high, with many opting for European countries like Malta, where citizenship can be obtained for under €1 million.

A report by Latitude Global Residency shows that 25% of wealthy American clients are opting for Malta's golden visa program. Malta is now the second most popular choice for wealthy Americans seeking European citizenship.

Portugal, Spain, and Greece also offer golden visa programs, with Greece being particularly popular due to its relatively low investment threshold of €250,000. However, Spain recently ended its program, and Portugal has modified its investment options.

As the demand for European golden visas continues to grow, Trump's proposal seems to be less competitive due to its high investment requirement. Countries like Greece and Malta are expected to remain leaders in this sector.

While the U.S. Golden Card may provide a long-term solution for wealthy investors, it is clear that European golden visa programs, with their lower investment thresholds, are the preferred choice for many global investors seeking residency.

