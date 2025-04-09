EGA Launches Season Three Of Ramp-Up To Foster The Next Generation Of UAE Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the launch of the third season of EGA Ramp-Up, the company's flagship programme to empower the next generation of UAE entrepreneurs in line with the Entrepreneurial Nation strategy 2031.

EGA Ramp-Up, supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy, offers expert insights, mentorship, intensive training and networking opportunities to entrepreneurs developing impact-driven and sustainability-focused businesses that will grow the economy and create new job opportunities.

The first two seasons of EGA Ramp-Up attracted hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs that have collectively created over 1,000 jobs. More than 35 per cent of the start-ups that participated in previous editions of the programme were founded by female entrepreneurs.

EGA partners with C3 to deliver EGA Ramp-Up. C3 is UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.

EGA will work with Microsoft UAE to power season three of EGA Ramp-Up through capacity-building workshops and mentorship focused on technology-enabled strategy development and scaling.

EGA considers Ramp-Up participants' potential as suppliers to further increase local procurement and support the growth of promising local businesses. In 2024, EGA announced a partnership with EGA Ramp-Up season one finalist Nadeera to launch an innovative recycling solution in communities near the company's Jebel Ali plant.

H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, said:“ The Ministry of Economy's continued partnership with EGA embodies the true essence of collaborative symbiosis. In the past, several Ramp Up finalists have made it to the UAE's Future 100 companies list and similarly, several Future 100 companies have been participants in Ramp Up Program. This reciprocal growth truly demonstrates the strength and value of our collaboration. We are determined to keep this journey going, to scale even greater heights in terms of entrepreneurship and SMEs development in the UAE, and become a leading global model in this regard.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium , said:“Entrepreneurship is key to economic diversification and long-term growth. The goal of EGA Ramp-Up is to support innovative businesses to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment. I look forward to seeing this year's impactful start-ups, with some potentially becoming suppliers to EGA.”

H.E. Yasser Al Gergawi, the Director General of Sandooq Al Watan concerning the EGA Ramp- Up program , said: 'Empowering Emirati entrepreneurs is essential to our nation's growth and prosperity. Through initiatives like the Emirates Global Aluminium Ramp-Up program, we help provide the tools and support necessary for our youth to transform their innovative ideas into impactful businesses, reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable and diversified economy.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: 'At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. Our collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium for the EGA Ramp-Up programme underscores the vital role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and innovation. By supporting these ambitious entrepreneurs, we aim to foster a culture of creativity and technological advancement that aligns with the UAE's vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.'

Kevin Holliday, Managing Director of C3 , said:“We are proud to continue our partnership with EGA for the third season of EGA Ramp-Up. EGA's proactive support and steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE set a benchmark for corporate engagement. Over the past two seasons, we have witnessed firsthand how strategic collaboration can drive impactful, sustainable solutions - empowering founders to contribute to building in-country value across key sectors of the UAE economy.”

Applications for EGA Ramp-Up season three are now open and will close on 11 May 2025.