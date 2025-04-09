Kia Announces Strengthened Growth Engine Strategy At 2025 CEO Investor Day

Leveraging its agility and flexibility in response to the market environment, Kia will diversify its growth engines by introducing new models – such as PBVs and pickup trucks – and other key future businesses.

"Since launching the Kia Transformation strategy in 2021, Kia has continuously progressed to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions that innovate space and enable customers to make better use of their time beyond conventional means of transportation," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "We will continue to develop the brand by implementing mid-to-long-term strategies to strengthen our internal stability and respond effectively to changes in the auto industry."

Kia is accelerating its transformation by expanding its hybrid and EV offerings, aiming to sell 1.26 million EVs and nearly one million hybrids by 2030. The company will strengthen its EV leadership through the launch of volume models, including the EV3, EV4, EV5, and the upcoming EV2, while enhancing cost efficiency, customer service, and production strategies.

Kia is also expanding its PBV business, targeting annual sales of 250,000 units by 2030. Its PBV lineup will include PV5 in 2025, PV7 in 2027, and PV9 in 2029. Furthermore, Kia has launched its Tasman for global markets, with an annual sales target of 80,000 units, and will develop an EV pickup model for North America.

By 2030, Kia aims to achieve KRW 170 trillion in revenue and an operating profit margin of over 10 percent. The company plans to invest a total of KRW 42 trillion from 2025 to 2029, with KRW 19 trillion allocated to future business.

SOURCE Kia Corporation