Fizyr, Cognibotics And Zivid Deliver World's Fastest Automated Bin Picking Solution

MENAFN - Pressat) Industry-changing automated solution picks up to 2,000 articles per hour with 99.5% accuracy

DELFT, NETHERLANDS – Fizyr, providing the world's most capable vision AI; Cognibotics, a leading innovator in robotics technology; and Zivid, a market-leading, pure-play provider of industrial 3D cameras, unveil the world's fastest automated bin picking solution. The Cognibotics HKM1800 , with the market's longest reach and fastest bin-to-bin pick and place capabilities, is supported by Zivid's 2+R-series 3D camera and Fizyr PANOPTICTM, Fizyr's advanced vision software, to identify and process products, pick priority, grasp position and place verification.

“For years, logistics and automation professionals have been working on solutions to tame the chaos and improve throughput speeds of item intake in highly dynamic environments. By combining three best-of-breed components into one solution, we have delivered unprecedented speed and accuracy,” said Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr.

The Zivid 2+R-series camera captures true-to-reality point clouds, even when presented with shiny and transparent objects, in under 150 milliseconds ensuring it does not limit the cycle time of the Cognibotics HKM1800, which achieves an impressive pick rate of up to 2,000 articles per hour and covers a workspace of 10m2. Fizyr PANOPTICTM handles segmentation, shape detection and material detection; sequences pick order; identifies object grip location; selects the right gripper; and directs the order of operations for a 99.5% success rate.

“The combination of Cognibotics, Zivid, and Fizyr brings unprecedented reach, speed and adaptability to bin picking,” said Fredrik Malmgren, CEO of Cognibotics.“Our HKM1800 robot, with its 10m2 reach and up to 2,000 picks per hour, enables groundbreaking solutions and layout possibilities previously thought impossible.”

“Automated picking solutions are limited by the weakest link in the component chain,” said Mikkel Orheim, Zivid SVP Sales & Marketing.“Partnering with companies like Cognibotics and Fizyr that consistently push the boundaries of what's possible inspires us to deliver cameras like the 2+R series that excel in the most challenging environments.”

Cognibotics and Zivid are both key members of the Fizyr Partner Program designed to develop and deliver real-world, best-of-breed automation solutions to integrators. The solution was demonstrated at Fizyr's 2024 Automation & Robotics Conference in October, and is already being incorporated into world-class warehouse management systems by top integrators.

About Cognibotics

Cognibotics is a privately held company that develops advanced robotic technology and state-of-the-art industrial robots for applications in material processing and material handling. The company also offers packaged solutions for increased precision and motion performance for 3rd party industrial robots and specialize in applications where superior precision, speed and range are in focus. The company was founded in 2013 in Lund, Sweden, has a close collaboration with Lund University, runs several EU-funded research projects and works closely with end-customers in the industrial automation industry.

About Zivid

Zivid is a market-leading, pure play provider of industrial 3D machine vision cameras and vision software for autonomous industrial robot cells, collaborative robot (cobot) cells and other industrial automation systems. The company's flagship hardware products are the new Zivid 2+ 3D+2D color camera product line with their patented technology for HDR and Transparency. For more information, see .

About Fizyr

Fizyr provides the most capable vision AI for high-variance automation. Fizyr PANOPTICTM is the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, maximizing robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr PANOPTICTM enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrator to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance.