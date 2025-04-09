Shaquille O'neal Approved For $11M Astrals NFT Settlement: Judge Gives Thumbs Up

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Shaquille O'Neal receives approval for $11 million Astrals NFT settlement

Retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has recently been granted approval for an $11 million settlement in regards to a lawsuit over Astrals NFTs. The lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year, alleged that O'Neal had been misled into promoting the NFT project and that the creators had failed to deliver on their promises.

The settlement, which was agreed upon by both parties, will see O'Neal receiving $11 million in compensation for his involvement in promoting the Astrals NFT project. In addition to the financial settlement, the creators of Astrals have also agreed to make changes to their platform to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

O'Neal expressed his satisfaction with the settlement, stating that he was glad to have reached a resolution in the matter. He also emphasized the importance of transparency and honesty in the NFT space, urging creators to be upfront with their supporters and to deliver on their promises.

The settlement serves as a reminder of the risks involved in the NFT market and the importance of due diligence when getting involved in such projects. It also highlights the need for regulation and oversight in the industry to protect both creators and consumers from potential scams and fraud.

Overall, O'Neal's $11 million settlement with Astrals NFT serves as a cautionary tale for those in the NFT space and emphasizes the importance of honesty, transparency, and accountability in all dealings within the industry.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.