Investornewsbreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Defends Integrity Of Llama 4 Benchmark Scores Amid AI Scrutiny

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is pushing back against allegations that it artificially inflated benchmark scores for its upcoming LLaMA 4 large language model, following criticism from the AI research community. During a presentation at an AI conference in Paris, Meta's VP of AI, Joelle Pineau, firmly denied any manipulation, emphasizing the company's commitment to transparency and reproducibility. The controversy comes as Meta competes with OpenAI and Google in the race to dominate generative AI, and ahead of LLaMA 4's expected open release this summer.

Meta shares are currently trading at $509.02, up 1.3% on the day as investors appear unshaken by the benchmark controversy and continue to bet on Meta's AI trajectory.

Meta Platforms Inc. builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Originally launched as Facebook, Meta's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the Meta Quest line of virtual reality devices. The company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and the metaverse to create new ways for people to experience digital interaction. Meta is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.

