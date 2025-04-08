Tredence Wins 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner Of The Year Award For CPG
The 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards are a recognition of Tredence's collaboration with Google Cloud in accelerating CPG transformation with GenAI and Agentic AI solutions. These solutions leverage cutting-edge GenAI to help retailers & CPGs make actionable recommendations accessible to everyone, empowering data-driven decisions across the organization.
"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Tredence as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."
"This recognition from Google Cloud reaffirms our commitment to transforming the consumer goods industry with AI-driven innovation," said Morgan Seybert, President and Chief Business Officer. "Tredence along with Google Cloud, is enabling CPG leaders to modernize their data foundations, enhance governance, and unlock new use cases at scale through our industry-first unified data model and 150+ AI/ML accelerators. By leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Looker, and Google's Gemini models, we help brands elevate data quality, operationalize AI, and drive meaningful business outcomes-ensuring they stay ahead of the curve."
Tredence recently launched its Transformative Retail and CPG GenAI Suite of Accelerators at NRF 2025. By integrating Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure with its advanced AI capabilities, Tredence empowers CPG companies to optimize supply chains, enhance omnichannel strategies and maximize revenue growth opportunities.
About Tredence
Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 3,000+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.
For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
Photo:
Logo:
SOURCE Tredence
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment