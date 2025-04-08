Shades By Matiss Appoints Progressive CI As The CI Manufacturer's Rep For Northern California & The Pacific Northwest

This partnership expands Shades by Matiss' A/V market presence and strengthens its reach in interior and exterior shading and drapery across the region.

- Geremie Giancola, LEED GA, Senior Vice President at Shades by MatissMOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shades by Matiss, a global leader in the window covering industry and a nationally recognized specialist in custom shading solutions, is pleased to announce its official entry into the Custom Integrator channel with the appointment of Progressive CI as its first manufacturer's representative serving the Northwest United States. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for the expansion of Shades by Matiss's CI division within the commercial audio/video sector, broadening its footprint in key markets across Northern CA, Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho and Northern Nevada.“We are delighted to welcome Progressive CI to the Shades by Matiss family,” said Geremie Giancola, LEED GA, Senior Vice President at Shades by Matiss.“Their expertise in high-end residential technology perfectly complements our commitment to delivering custom integrated interior and exterior shading solutions that enhance living spaces. By partnering with Progressive CI, we can bring our technical expertise, focus on customization, and unwavering customer care to new markets across the Southeast-ultimately ensuring discerning homeowners receive best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs.”Shades by Matiss is celebrated for its advanced window treatment offerings, which balance thermal and visual comfort through state-of-the-art roller shades, drapery, architectural treatments, and exterior systems. With more than 25 years of experience and a nationwide manufacturing network, the company can fulfill projects of all sizes-delivering quick lead times and scalable solutions without compromising on style or functionality. By collaborating with top industry partners such as Somfy, Rollease Acmeda, and leading fabric suppliers like JM Fabrics, Mermet, and Texstyle, Shades by Matiss consistently delivers innovative, sustainable solutions that elevate every space.“We are thrilled to add Shades by Matiss Contract to our AV division,” said Dave Russell, President of Progressive CI.“This collaboration will give our clients access to unique project solutions that integrate seamlessly with today's sophisticated home systems-reflecting our commitment to hiding technology within beautiful, highly functional living spaces.”Founded with a focus on the residential new construction and renovation market, Progressive CI has built a reputation for designing and incorporating cutting-edge automation solutions throughout the Southeast. The territory is led by Robert Dalson and Jayson Savage who bring a background in electrical engineering and certifications from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Interior Design Continuing Education Council (IDCEC), LIT partners with architects, designers, builders, and integrators to ensure a seamless integration of technology into any home environment.By teaming up with Progressive CI, Shades by Matiss reaffirms its dedication to providing best-in-class window covering solutions that enhance both commercial and residential projects. This partnership represents a leap forward in serving high-end clients who demand discreet, elegantly integrated systems-ultimately creating spaces that are not only visually stunning but also supremely comfortable and functional.For more information about Shades by Matiss and its expanded offerings in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California, please visit . To learn more about Progressive CI, visitAbout Shades by MatissShades by Matiss is a nationally recognized leader in custom shading solutions, specializing in advanced window treatments that enhance both thermal and visual comfort. With over 25 years of experience, the company offers an extensive range of products-including roller shades, drapery, architectural treatments, and exterior systems-designed for durability, functionality, and luxury. A network of nationwide manufacturing facilities ensures quick lead times and scalable solutions for projects of all sizes. By partnering with leading technology providers and fabric suppliers, Shades by Matiss combines innovative design and sustainability to deliver superior shading solutions that harmonize performance and aesthetic versatility.About Progressive CIThe Progressive Group, and Progressive CI, a Division of Patrick Industries (PATK) provides innovative marketing resources, and a consultative sales approach to our retailers, wholesalers, and OEM business partners. With 11 strategically located distribution centers located throughout North America, we provide just in time delivery, along with industry leading sales and technical support.With 90+ strategically located sales professionals throughout the United Sates we provide our vendor partners with extended reach in the Custom Installation, Commercial AV, 12 Volt, Marine, UTV, Motorcycle, Powersports, Manufactured Housing, OEM, and industrial industries.Shades by Matiss Media Contact

