Knexus Wins 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner Of The Year Award For Government

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Government. Knexus is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers leverage Google Cloud's AI tools for deployment in government agencies, enhancing their operational efficiencies and enabling government users to extract real-world value from AI systems. The award acknowledges the company's commitment to leveraging Google Cloud's AI technologies to address the unique challenges faced by the public sector.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Knexus as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

The Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Government is presented to partners who have shown exceptional performance in helping government organizations modernize their operations using Google Cloud. Knexus has distinguished itself by deploying secure AI solutions across a multitude of public sector use cases, including data analysis, training enhancement, scenario generation and contested logistics. Through our combined efforts, Knexus recently secured a 5-year, $50M ceiling Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to incorporate Generative AI (GenAI) solutions into the fabric of the agency.

At the award ceremony at Google Cloud Next 2025, Knexus CEO Adam Lurie said, "I'm pleased to accept this award on behalf of the hardworking team at Knexus. The AI revolution is in its infancy and Knexus is committed to advancing the science, engineering and deployment of AI enabled systems for our government customers to ensure the continued safety and security of the country. Our partnership with Google Cloud has allowed us to leverage their state-of-the-art products for the public good and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI for Government."

Building on nearly two decades of experience in the Government sector, Knexus, in collaboration with Google Cloud, is ready to deploy a broad range of impactful AI applications. This Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award reinforces our commitment to driving innovation and delivering usable, deployable and trustworthy AI solutions for the public sector.

About Knexus: For nearly two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With four patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. As a Google Cloud Service Partner and Reseller Partner, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

SOURCE Knexus

