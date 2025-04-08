Exiger Wins Government-Wide $919 Million GSA Supply Chain Risk Illumination Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SCRIPTS represents a major investment, administered by the Government Services Administration (GSA) and sponsored by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD A&S), to deploy advanced technology to strengthen and secure critical supply chains across the Department of Defense, national security agencies, and defense industrial base.

"DoD has once again recognized the differentiated strength of our award-winning supply chain AI, selecting Exiger as the highest-ranked unrestricted prime awardee in the SCRIPTS BPA evaluation," said Exiger President Carrie Wibben Kaupp. "Our acquisition and integration of leading defense and microelectronics parts intelligence capabilities, software bill of materials (SBOM) analytics, and multi-tier visibility AI provide unparalleled visibility into the lifecycle vulnerabilities, sourcing challenges, and security concerns that stifle defense, modernization, and production efforts."

Exiger is the largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government. Exiger's AI technology is FedRAMP® authorized and allows organizations to illuminate, map, orchestrate, and secure supply chains within 1Exiger – a centralized, end-to-end supply chain visibility technology hub. This groundbreaking and innovative platform provides a critical capability to the DoD and warfighter, delivering at speed and scale on the SCRIPTS mandate.

The U.S. Government faces critical supply chain visibility gaps due to outdated data, hidden lead times, compliance failures, and geopolitical risks, causing procurement and operational disruptions. The visibility 1Exiger provides simplifies decisions about availability, cost efficiency, timeliness, and compliance to power mission readiness and strategic resilience.

SCRIPTS provides a strategic contracting vehicle to empower federal agencies with streamlined access to advanced supply chain risk management technologies and expertise to safeguard national security and critical infrastructure. Both DoD and Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies will be able to leverage the new procurement vehicle to illuminate and mitigate risk in their supplier ecosystems.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management and recently achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 and 2024 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 50+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

