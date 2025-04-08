Nowvertical Group Wins 2025 Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner Of The Year For Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year award for Latin America.

NowVertical received the prestigious award highlighting an exceptional capability on Google Cloud Platform.“Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud.

“To be named the 2025 Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year for Latin America is a significant milestone for us,” said Santiago Trógolo, EVP LATAM of NowVertical. “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It signals to the market that NOW is a proven, trusted partner for enterprises looking to harness the full power of their data.”

NowVertical is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping enterprise customers deliver tangible results across more than 50 data and analytics projects.

“Being recognized as Partner of the Year opens the door to new client opportunities and reinforces our ability to deliver cutting-edge data solutions at scale. It positions NowVertical as a trusted partner for AI, analytics, and cloud computing in high-growth markets,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical.

The company received the Google Cloud Data & Analytics Partner of the Year award for Latin America at the Google Partner Summit, hosted in Las Vegas, April 8th 2025.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit .

