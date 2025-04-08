University Of Maryland Business School Offers Free AI Certificate, Tuition Discounts For Federal Workers
A new free AI empowerment certificate joins existing tuition discounts and scholarships to benefit federal workers looking for their next career opportunity
COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will launch a free certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Career Empowerment on May 1, 2025. Participants will learn foundational AI literacy, why and how AI solutions are being built in business, and how AI is shaping career opportunities across functional areas in business. They will gain actionable strategies for career transition, job searching, and pursuing AI-related job opportunities. While the online certificate will be completely free and open to all interested individuals, the program was specifically created to benefit those transitioning from federal civil service.
The Smith School has been proud to educate business-minded professionals in and around our federal workforce for more than a century. Accompanying them through challenges and preparing them for new opportunities is core to the school's mission. The Smith School is ready to welcome members of the federal civil service who did not enter 2025 expecting to transition, but are seeking to upskill, re-skill and improve their career prospects through graduate management education.
"We are deeply grateful to our ten world-class faculty for creating high-impact content that builds AI literacy and prepares the workforce for the future. Their work is key to enhancing employability and driving economic growth in Maryland and the region-reflecting our deep commitment to developing a future-ready workforce," says Dean Prabhudev C. Konana.
AI and Career Empowerment Certificate
The free AI and Career Empowerment Certificate is offered by the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Business and the Office of Executive Education at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. The program consists of 10 self-paced modules taught by full-time business school faculty, with interviews from industry experts including Chief AI Officers from leading institutions. Smith School career experts will also offer advice for career transitions.
Modules include:
-
AI Literacy, Capabilities, and Building AI Systems
AI & the Marketing Revolution
How organizations are being transformed by AI
Supply Chain Opportunities for AI
AI in Financial Services
Being Responsible with AI
Job Search in AI (and in the Age of AI)
Negotiating from a position of weakness
Starting your own consulting practice and where the AI opportunities may be
Participants may register beginning on April 8, 2025.
AICE Webpage on Smith Site
Tuition Reductions for Graduate and Executive Programs
For nearly a decade the Smith School has offered a 30 percent tuition discount to federal civil service employees (FedGrant ). In light of the considerable changes projected for this workforce and sector, any applicant employed within the U.S. federal civil service at the start of 2025, regardless of their federal employment status at the time of admission, will qualify for:
-
30 percent tuition discount for the first year of courses in any eligible graduate business degree program , or an equivalent scholarship. Eligible programs include:
-
STEM-designated Master's Degrees in:
-
Accounting
Business Analytics (online and in-person options)
Finance
Information Systems
Management Studies (online and in-person options)
Marketing Analytics
Quantitative Finance
Supply Chain Management
-
Full-Time MBA
Flex MBA
Online MBA
Additionally, any alum of the University of Maryland, College Park, who was terminated or retired from federal civil service in 2025 will qualify for complimentary enrollment in any Smith School self-paced online professional certificate program. These include:
-
Foundations of Business
AI for Business Leaders
Climate Finance and Risk Management
Python Programming for Business
Technology Leadership and Governance
Learn more about AI at the Smith School .
About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
Located eight miles from Washington, D.C., 35 miles from Baltimore, and situated inside the Capital Beltway, the Robert H. Smith School of Business is a recognized leader in management education and research. Smith's over 70,000 alumni are part of the 400,000-strong University of Maryland alumni community. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland in College Park, the Smith School is plugged into the business, government, nonprofit and professional networks of the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., metroplex. We offer undergraduate, online and on-campus business master's, full-time, part-time, online and executive MBA, PhD and DBA degree programs, graduate certificates, and non-degree and executive education programs.
Contact: Veronica Robinson, [email protected]
