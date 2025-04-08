403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ripple’S $1.25 Billion Hidden Road Acquisition Reshapes Institutional Crypto Finance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ripple, a leading blockchain-based payments company and the issuer of XRP cryptocurrency, announced on April 8 its acquisition of Hidden Road for $1.25 billion.
This deal marks one of the largest in the cryptocurrency industry and positions Ripple as the first crypto firm to own a global, multi-asset prime brokerage. Hidden Road, established in 2018, provides prime brokerage services across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, and fixed income markets.
The firm processes over $3 trillion annually and serves more than 300 institutional clients, including hedge funds. Ripple plans to inject significant capital into Hidden Road to expand its capacity and position it as the largest non-bank prime broker globally.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized the significance of this acquisition amid evolving U.S. regulations favoring digital assets. He described the market as entering a critical phase where traditional finance increasingly intersects with cryptocurrencies .
Ripple aims to leverage Hidden Road's infrastructure to accelerate institutional adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. The acquisition also strengthens Ripple's ambitions in the stablecoin market.
Hidden Road Integrates Ripple's RLUSD and Migrates to XRPL
Hidden Road will incorporate Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, launched in December 2024, as collateral for its prime brokerage offerings. This integration makes RLUSD the first stablecoin enabling efficient cross-margining between traditional and digital asset markets.
Additionally, Hidden Road plans to migrate its post-trade operations to Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL ), aiming to reduce costs and streamline settlements.
This deal follows Ripple's recent legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had accused the company of conducting an unregistered securities offering.
With regulatory clarity improving, Ripple is seizing opportunities to bridge traditional finance with decentralized solutions.
Hidden Road CEO Marc Asch expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the potential for growth in client capacity, new product development, and expansion into additional markets.
Backed by Ripple's financial resources and regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions, Hidden Road is poised for significant growth.
The transaction is expected to close by late 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Ripple's move underscores its commitment to transforming financial infrastructure by integrating blockchain technology with traditional financial services at scale.
This deal marks one of the largest in the cryptocurrency industry and positions Ripple as the first crypto firm to own a global, multi-asset prime brokerage. Hidden Road, established in 2018, provides prime brokerage services across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, and fixed income markets.
The firm processes over $3 trillion annually and serves more than 300 institutional clients, including hedge funds. Ripple plans to inject significant capital into Hidden Road to expand its capacity and position it as the largest non-bank prime broker globally.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized the significance of this acquisition amid evolving U.S. regulations favoring digital assets. He described the market as entering a critical phase where traditional finance increasingly intersects with cryptocurrencies .
Ripple aims to leverage Hidden Road's infrastructure to accelerate institutional adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. The acquisition also strengthens Ripple's ambitions in the stablecoin market.
Hidden Road Integrates Ripple's RLUSD and Migrates to XRPL
Hidden Road will incorporate Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, launched in December 2024, as collateral for its prime brokerage offerings. This integration makes RLUSD the first stablecoin enabling efficient cross-margining between traditional and digital asset markets.
Additionally, Hidden Road plans to migrate its post-trade operations to Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL ), aiming to reduce costs and streamline settlements.
This deal follows Ripple's recent legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had accused the company of conducting an unregistered securities offering.
With regulatory clarity improving, Ripple is seizing opportunities to bridge traditional finance with decentralized solutions.
Hidden Road CEO Marc Asch expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the potential for growth in client capacity, new product development, and expansion into additional markets.
Backed by Ripple's financial resources and regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions, Hidden Road is poised for significant growth.
The transaction is expected to close by late 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Ripple's move underscores its commitment to transforming financial infrastructure by integrating blockchain technology with traditional financial services at scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment