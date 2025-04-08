66Degrees Wins 2025 Google Cloud Partner Of The Year Award

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees today proudly announced that it has been recognized by Google Cloud as a 2025 Partner of the Year for North America. 66degrees delivers Agentic, AI, Data and Cloud solutions in the Banking, HCLS, Retail and Logistics industries. This award recognizes 66degrees' achievements in guiding clients to shape the future of work in their organizations and, in so doing, drive shareholder ROI and become market leaders.

"66degrees is thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year. This award celebrates the growth we have achieved by guiding clients as they transform customer experience and business operations," shared Ben Kessler, CEO. "In a time where customer service and shareholder ROI are key priorities for the C-Suite, Agentic, AI and Data solutions are critical levers that help achieve these priorities."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce 66degrees as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

"Receiving this recognition from Google Cloud underscores our commitment to driving client success through business and IT transformation. In partnership with our clients, we are strategically focused on deploying Google Cloud's integrated Cloud, Data and Agentic AI solutions empowering them to thrive in the age of AI," said Joshua Sutton, SVP of Innovation.

In addition to a reflection of the impact 66degrees has had on clients, being named a 2025 Partner of the Year is a testament to the dedication of the entire 66degrees team. Building solutions that shape the future of work and industries has taken the coordination of global teams and tireless efforts of engineers across AI, Data and Cloud practices.

"We are deeply passionate about helping our clients leverage the power of AI, Data and Cloud to achieve their business goals. This award validates our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and driving transformative outcomes. We are using this to celebrate the remarkable achievement of our teams and highlight the future opportunity ahead for all 66ers," shared Carrie Steyer, Chief Customer Officer.

About 66degrees:

66degrees is a leading Agentic, AI, Data and Cloud consulting firm specializing in helping clients unlock value by transforming customer experiences and business operations through innovative solutions. With our unmatched engineering capabilities, global teams spanning both hemispheres and industry expertise in Banking, HCLS, Retail and Logistics, we help our clients shape the future of work and become AI-enabled enterprises. Learn more at 66degrees .

SOURCE 66Degrees

