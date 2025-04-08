Saudi Visa Suspended For Haj? UAE Travel Agents Seek Clarity On Entry Permits For Umrah Pilgrims, Visitors

UAE-based travel agents and Umrah operators are seeking clarity from Saudi authorities as they are facing difficulties in getting visit and pilgrimage visas. According to some, visa issuance has been suspended in preparation for the upcoming Haj season .

This has impacted UAE residents who had planned to travel to Saudi Arabia for business, family visits, and religious purposes.

“We, and many of our clients, are awaiting more information and seeking clarity on travel to Saudi. Many UAE residents are waiting to travel to the Kingdom and are asking us to apply for visa, which is not being issued for now,” said Mir Waseem Raja, manager at International Travel Services.“Our clients and travelers are asking us continuously for updates on the visa front.”

Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that Umrah pilgrims can last enter the country on April 13 .

Raja said UAE residents who already hold valid multiple-entry Saudi visas will not be permitted to enter the Kingdom after April 13 either.“People who have single-entry visas can also travel before April 13 but must exit the Kingdom before April 29,” he added.

Umrah operators said they are unable to get any categories of visas issued whether they are multi-entry, single-entry, Umrah, or family visit.

“It's the Haj season ... and we do not have complete clarity on visa approvals yet. We are also waiting for a clear picture from the Saudi authorities,” said Shihab Perwad from Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism.“We have been applying, and while the system accepts the applications, the status remains 'on standby.'

“One of our clients insisted on applying irrespective of the outcome, but the visa is still pending. Issuance [of the visa] is not guaranteed at this stage.”

Perwad said the issue isn't restricted to certain nationalities as reported by some media.

Those who are already in the Kingdom on visit visas must exit before April 29. Failing to do so will result in a fine of SAR 100,000, a sharp increase from the earlier penalty of SAR 25,000. Additionally, Umrah operators whose clients overstay may face severe consequences, including the suspension of their quota for future pilgrimages.

“Visa issuance is expected to resume on Dhul Hijjah 20, which corresponds to July 16 or 17, 2025, in the Gregorian calendar, based on moon sighting,” said Perwad.

With thousands of UAE residents hoping to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, industry players say immediate guidance from Saudi authorities would help prevent confusion, unintentional overstays, and disruptions to travel plans.