SBI Growth Advisory Acquires Daydream's AI Platform To Re-Imagine Go-To-Market Consulting

DALLAS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Growth Advisory (SBI) today announced its acquisition of Daydream 's AI Business Intelligence (BI) Platform, reimagining what go-to-market consulting is. As the only growth advisory firm that spans strategy through execution-integrating strategy, structure, talent, and data-SBI will now embed AI at the core of its approach. This move merges cutting-edge technology with expert strategy to unlock new levels of commercial growth for its clients.

Renamed ACE, the platform is an advanced AI-powered business intelligence engine developed over five years. ACE goes beyond the capabilities of traditional BI tools – connecting siloed Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success data, interpreting conversational nuances, adding critical business context, and enriching insights through extensive industry and third-party research. The result is unparalleled data integrity and precision, delivering deeper, more strategic, and immediately actionable insights.

"The 2024 Harvard Business Review article "Why Consistent Growth is So Challenging " describes what our clients know – growth requires connectivity between strategic vision and system execution. SBI solves this challenge and brings a new level of precision and speed by combining data-driven decisions with human-driven execution," said Mike Hoffman, CEO of SBI. "In the hands of our practitioners, ACE enhances our ability to structure, enrich, and analyze commercial, financial, and talent data to accelerate identification of inefficiencies and enable precise course corrections that drive sustained performance."

"We created Daydream to bring AI leverage to operational teams, who face challenges around siloed data and business context," said Isaac Silverman, CEO of Daydream. "Integrating into SBI realizes our vision at scale within the world's largest enterprises. AI and human partnership provide end-to-end value – enabling leaders to spot growth opportunities, and act on them quickly and effectively."

"Daydream is a market-leading business intelligence tool, which in the hands of SBI's experts will deliver tremendous value to clients," said Nick Toman, SBI's Chief Product & Transformation Officer. "This investment places unrivaled analytic horsepower into the hands of our practitioners to help clients quantify and realize their growth potential."

This acquisition represents the future of go-to-market strategy consulting – where AI and human experts seamlessly bridge the gap between data, insights, and action to transform how businesses make critical decisions.

SBI is the world's leading go-to-market strategy and execution firm specializing in accelerating profitable growth for businesses. Leveraging a blend of data-driven insights and practical, hands-on experience, SBI delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to clients' unique challenges. Its approach focuses on aligning commercial strategy with best-in-class execution, enabling organizations to optimize performance and drive sustainable growth. From strategy development to execution at speed, SBI partners with commercial leaders to ensure alignment and success, positioning companies for long-term value creation.

