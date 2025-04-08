Mission Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Acquires Ultra Heating & Cooling, Expanding Services For Kansas City Homeowners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by industry veterans Keith Floyd and Cecil Davis, Ultra Heating & Cooling has earned a strong reputation for honest service, expert craftsmanship, and long-standing customer relationships.

"When Keith and I made the decision to step away, our priority was finding a company that would care for our customers the way we always have," said Davis. "Mission stood out not only for their technical expertise, but for their heart. We're confident they'll continue the legacy of service we've worked so hard to build."

This strategic acquisition aligns with Mission's parent company, Southern Home Services', ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint through inorganic growth, strengthening its presence in existing markets while entering new ones. Mission Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, as part of the Southern Home Services network, benefits from the resources and operational support of a company with a proven track record in home services consolidation and growth.

"We're honored to welcome Ultra Heating & Cooling customers into the Mission family," shared Dave Tingley, General Manager for Mission Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. "Our entire team is committed to making this transition seamless and delivering the same high level of service customers have come to expect, with the added benefit of expanded support, 24/7 availability, and a wider range of home comfort solutions under one roof."

