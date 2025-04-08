Introducing Our Growth Strategy Advisory Board: Paving The Way For Sustainable Success

Journey's Growth Advisory Board

At Journey Payroll & HR, we believe in growing the right way.

- Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HRFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At Journey Payroll & HR, we believe in growing the right way. Our commitment to enhancing our offerings, moving swiftly, and maintaining industry-leading client retention is unwavering. To ensure we stay on this path, we are excited to introduce our new Growth Strategy Advisory Board.Our mission is to create a path for success for every client, franchisee, and team member at Journey. We aim to drive innovative strategies, enhance collaborative partnerships, and optimize processes. We are committed to excellence, integrity, and creating value.The Growth Strategy Advisory Board will direct the priorities for Journey, focusing on:.Internal Improvements: Identifying areas within our organization that need enhancement..Software Priorities: Prioritizing projects for our software team to build..Partnerships: Determining which partners we need to collaborate with..Marketing Focus: Guiding our marketing team on key areas of focus..Future Moves: Planning critical future moves for Journey Payroll & HR on a national level, always with a focus on each individual client.Our focus is always on the individual client, improving their experience and value. This team is built with four incredible leaders, each bringing a unique perspective to ensure every client and team member is well taken care of.Meet the Leaders.Kevin Welch: Kevin has a comprehensive view of the entire company, ensuring that all decisions align with our overall vision..Ashlee Faulkner: Ashlee sees from all angles, understanding how culture, synergy, and efficiency play a part in every decision..Joey Medina: Joey, who holds almost every sales record at Journey, brings expertise from working successfully with both key small businesses that are the foundation of Journey, all the way up to national brands..Matt DeSantis: Matt focuses daily with businesses to ensure their successful with Journey, as well as has the perspective of how all Journey franchisees can take off and create success of their own.We are committed to growing the right way. Our Growth Strategy Advisory Board is dedicated to ensuring that we continue to move fast, enhance our offerings, and maintain strong client retention. With the guidance of our exceptional leaders, we are confident in our ability to create a path for success for every client, franchisee, and team member.Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey together!

