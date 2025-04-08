Rcpdirect V Exceeds Target Fund Size, Closing On ~$994 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services, announced the final close of its latest co-investment fund, RCPDirect V, LP (“RCP Direct V” or the“Fund”). The Fund was oversubscribed, closing on approximately $994 million in capital commitments, exceeding its target of $800 million. The Fund has a broad base of limited partners, comprised of both new and existing investors, including family offices, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, public pension plans, and high-net-worth individuals.

“Thank you to our global limited partners for your support. With our primary funds and secondary strategies, as well as the continued deployment of our fifth direct co-investment fund, RCP Advisors remains a comprehensive partner to both general partners and limited partners within the lower middle market buyout space,” said Jon Soffer, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager at RCP Advisors.

“The continued support, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, underscores our limited partners' confidence in the small buyout market and our ability to collaborate with exceptional general partners to identify compelling investment opportunities. We are fortunate to leverage our network and 24-year history to partner with general partners who implement initiatives to grow and improve their portfolio companies regardless of market conditions,” said Dave McCoy, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager at RCP Advisors.

RCPDirect V will generally partner with lead buyout fund managers who raise funds between $100 million and $1 billion in committed capital and will make minority equity investments between $7.5 million and $40 million in lower middle market companies – typically, with $25 million to $500 million in enterprise value.

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with over $16.8 billion in committed capital* and 56 full-time professionals as of April 7, 2025.

*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds, and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm's inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP's advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client's portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client's portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP's recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by the Private Capital Unit or Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP's affiliated (but independently operated) management companies, and (iv) RCP's ancillary products or services.

