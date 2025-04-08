DEADLINE ALERT For SMTC, QUBT, And RKLB: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC )

Class Period: August 27, 2024 – February 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT )

Class Period: March 30, 2020 – January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI's relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) Defendants overstated QCI's progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company's TFLN chips; (4) QCI's business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI's business and reputation; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB )

Class Period: November 12, 2024 – February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron's only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

